How to play fantasy football in 2023: Beginners guide

There's a first time for everyone playing fantasy football. If this is yours, welcome! You're going to love it, and more importantly, you're going to love football even more. Fantasy football can seem overwhelming for beginners, but we can make it simple for you. Just follow these steps and we'll have you playing fantasy football in no time.

Fantasy football isn't very complicated. You select your own team of players, setting a lineup every week. Then, you watch as they run, pass, catch and score touchdowns, all of which are worth fantasy points. Every week, you are matched up with someone else in your league, and whoever has the most fantasy points that week, wins! Then, the following week, we do it all over again. The final few weeks of the NFL regular season are the fantasy playoffs, which work just like in the big leagues: Make the playoffs, then win to advance, or lose and your season is over. It's that simple.

Want to learn more? Field Yates wrote a beginner's guide to fantasy football specifically with new players in mind.

You've probably heard plenty about fantasy football drafts, and how fun they are. Yes, simply put, draft day is one of the best days of the year, and some fantasy football fans prepare for it for months, while others cram like it is the SATs. But you don't have to. The truth is, most of the work is already done for you. We rank all the players you need to fill out your team, in the order we'd take them in, and we also project hundreds of players so you can see how many fantasy points to expect. You can even set your team to "Autodraft" if you are drafting online, and we'll pick you a competitive team you can feel good about.

Now, if you do decide to draft yourself -- which is half the fun of being in a fantasy league in the first place -- that's not to say there isn't nuance in drafting. If the top player available is a quarterback, and you already have one, that might not be the best pick. But don't worry, you don't need to dive into your first draft unprepared. We've made it easy for you to practice with our mock draft lobby where you can try your hand as many times as you'd like before the real thing. Daniel Dopp even wrote up a guide on how to get the most out of your mock drafts.

Want to learn more? Once you've mastered the basics of drafting, dig into Mike Clay's Playbook for a master class on how he expertly approaches his draft.

Fantasy football beginner's cheat sheet

While drafting online puts our rankings and projections right at hand, you might have the need for that quintessential fantasy football tool: the cheat sheet. For the first-time drafter, we recommend the Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for Beginners. It's the same information you'll find in our deeper cheat sheet but organized round by round and with a simple set of instructions from our fantasy rankings and projections guru, Mike Clay.

Want more cheat sheets? Check out Cheat Sheet Central for a variety of cheat sheets covering different types of leagues.

Fantasy football preseason research