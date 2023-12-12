Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 15

Eric Moody explains why the Panthers commitment to the run is good news for Chuba Hubbard moving forward. (0:48)

Welcome to Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): He scored 48.7 PPR points the last time he faced the Cardinals. Enjoy this one!

2. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR1): His last disappointing fantasy performance came in Week 5. Yeah, there's no stopping him!

3. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR2): Hill had a quiet Monday night game due to ankle injury. Keep an eye on this situation.

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB1): Expect so many points when the Bills host the Cowboys. These QBs are playing great.

5. Josh Allen, Bills (QB2)

6. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB3)

7. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB4): The Eagles offense is a mess, but the tough schedule is over, as the Seahawks have lost four in a row.

8. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB5): The last game he didn't complete 70% of his passes was in Week 6. Hard to believe!

9. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB2): Only four running backs average 20 PPR points per game. He is one of them.

10. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR3): Unstoppable in the passing game, and he has rushing TDs in four of five games, too.

11. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR4): The team seems confident he will recover from chest injury to play this week.

12. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR5)

13. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB6)

14. Justin Fields, Bears (QB7)

15. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB8): He has at least 22 PPR points in three consecutive games, and the Commanders defense stops nobody.

16. Jordan Love, Packers (QB9): Disappointing game against the Giants, but there's reason to believe he bounces back versus the Bucs.

17. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR6): He comes off his first single-digit PPR game this season. Again, it's quite likely he bounces back nicely.

18. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR7): Good pass defenses struggle to stop him. The Eagles do not have a good pass defense this season.

19. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB3)

20. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB4)

21. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB10): You don't have to play him. He has one top-10 finish in the past six games, and the Patriots do defend.

22. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB11): A groin injury kept him out in Week 14, but Seattle's season is slipping away.

23. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB12)

24. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB13)

25. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB14)

26. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB15)

27. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR8): We can't help but notice he's scored fewer than 7 PPR points in three of four games, but how can you sit him?

28. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR9): His worst performance came in Week 14, but again, it seems aberrant to us.

29. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR10): He scored 15.5 PPR points in the first meeting with the Chargers.

30. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR11)

31. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR12)

32. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB5)

33. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB6): Three running backs have more PPR points, so why isn't White in every lineup, every week?

34. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB7)

35. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB8): He has scored 16 or more PPR points in four consecutive games, so that slump is clearly over.

36. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB9): The change in QBs hasn't hurt him. Mixon has 20 or more PPR points in three of four.

37. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR13): His knee injury could be a problem, and the team is going nowhere. He seems like early-shutdown candidate.

38. Nico Collins, Texans (WR14)

39. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR15)

40. DJ Moore, Bears (WR16): Perhaps the backup QB will be just fine, but the loss of Justin Herbert figures to hurt Allen the most.

41. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR17): He comes off three consecutive top-10 WR finishes, but Browns should make things tougher.

42. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR18): It's been a rough season, but he skewered the Ravens defense, and now he gets the awful Commanders.

43. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB10)

44. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB16): He scored only 7.82 points in the first Jets meeting. This game is in Miami, but still, watch out.

45. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB17): Only 14 QBs have more points this season. Mayfield over Tagovailoa? You can make a good case.

46. Jared Goff, Lions (QB18): He is usually a competent fantasy option, but the turnovers are too much.

47. Will Levis, Titans (QB19): Stunned the Dolphins in the fourth quarter, but it's tough to call this rookie reliable for fantasy.

48. Jake Browning, Bengals (QB20)

49. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB21)

50. Joe Flacco, Browns (QB22)

51. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR19): He has 29 targets and two touchdowns the past three games. Why would Mahomes throw to any other Chiefs WRs?

52. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR20): Speaking of teams centered on one wide receiver, look at Wilson. This is reliable production.

53. Breece Hall, Jets (RB11): Nearly all his numbers come in the passing game now, which is fine for fantasy managers.

54. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB12): Touchdowns in the past two weeks have saved otherwise disappointing statistical efforts.

55. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB13): He bounced back with 21 PPR points in Week 14, but this is a boom-or-bust proposition.

56. James Cook, Bills (RB14)

57. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB15)

58. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB16)

59. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB17): He seems to exceed his projections weekly. Five touchdowns in three weeks gives him 18 for the season.

60. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB18): He looked great with low volume on Monday. The matchup with the Jets is not an easy one.

61. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): He's averaging 16.5 PPR points, but hasn't reached that number in a game since Week 7.

62. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE2): Hockenson is less than one PPR point behind Kelce this season. It should be quite a race!

63. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR21)

64. Chris Olave, Saints (WR22)

65. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR23)

66. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR24): He last waddled after a touchdown in Week 8, though he did achieve 114 receiving yards in first Jets game.

67. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR25): The Eagles passing game should bounce back the rest of the way. Should.

68. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB19): Significant volume, solid numbers the past two games.

69. Zack Moss, Colts (RB20): Significant volume, disappointing numbers the past two games.

70. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB21): Perhaps he plays, perhaps he does not. Such a frustrating season for him.

71. Nick Mullens, Vikings (QB23): The Joshua Dobbs era sure was memorable. Mullens isn't great, but he should find his receivers.

72. Derek Carr, Saints (QB24)

73. Mitch Trubisky, Steelers (QB25)

74. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB26): He has scored 15 PPR points in only two games all season. Certainly we expected more.

75. Tommy DeVito, Giants (QB27): Meanwhile, he has reached 17 PPR points in two of three games.

76. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR26)

77. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR27)

78. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE3)

79. George Kittle, 49ers (TE4)

80. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE5)

81. Christian Watson, Packers (WR28)

82. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR29)

83. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR30)

84. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR31)

85. Bailey Zappe, Patriots (QB28)

86. Easton Stick, Chargers (QB29)

87. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders (QB30)

88. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB31)

89. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB32)

90. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB22)

91. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB23)

92. James Conner, Cardinals (RB24)

93. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB25)

94. David Montgomery, Lions (RB26)

95. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB27)

96. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB28)

97. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR32)

98. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR33)

99. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR34)

100. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR35)

101. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR36)

102. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR37)

103. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR38)

104. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR39)

105. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR40)

106. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE6)

107. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE7)

108. David Njoku, Browns (TE8)

109. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE9)

110. Ty Chandler, Vikings (RB29)

111. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB30)

112. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB31)

113. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB32)

114. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB33)

115. D'Onta Foreman, Bears (RB34)

116. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR41)

117. Noah Brown, Texans (WR42)

118. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR43)

119. Demario Douglas, Patriots (WR44)

120. Drake London, Falcons (WR45)

121. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR46)

122. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR47)

123. Isaiah Likely, Ravens (TE10)

124. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE11)

125. Darren Waller, Giants (TE12)

126. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE13)

127. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR48)

128. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR49)

129. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR50)

130. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR51)

131. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR52)

132. Josh Downs, Colts (WR53)

133. Keaton Mitchell, Ravens (RB35)

134. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB36)

135. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB37)

136. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB38)

137. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB39)

138. George Pickens, Steelers (WR54)

139. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR55)

140. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR56)

141. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR57)

142. DeVante Parker, Patriots (WR58)

143. Michael Wilson, Cardinals (WR59)

144. Parker Washington, Jaguars (WR60)

145. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR61)

146. Jalin Hyatt, Giants (WR62)

147. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (TE14)

148. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE15)

149. Taysom Hill, Saints (TE16)

150. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans (TE17)