Field Yates and Mike Clay explain why De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert should both be considered as starters this week. (1:55)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

DJ Moore, WR, CHI -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced in full on Friday, so all expectations are that he will play. Feel free to use him as your WR1.

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, CHI -- OUT

Impact: Darnell Mooney is the only Bears wideout (other than Moore) who could potentially have some fantasy value.

Ian Thomas, TE, CAR -- OUT

Impact: With Hayden Hurst on IR, it's Tommy Tremble's time to shine, with Stephen Sullivan also potentially getting some looks.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB -- Questionable

Impact: With AJ Dillon also questionable due to a broken thumb, if Jones plays -- which appears likely -- he should be very busy.

Christian Watson, WR, GB -- Doubtful

Impact: With no practice all week, it's not looking good. Jayden Reed will see a ton of targets.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB -- Questionable

Impact: He's trending towards being able to play. If so, he should see his share of WR targets.

C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU -- OUT

Impact: A concussion has the Texans scrambling to find a QB replacement for at least a week. It appears as though they'll turn to Case Keenum instead of Davis Mills.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: He didn't practice all week, so you probably shouldn't count on him. On the plus side, at least TE Dalton Schultz was removed from the injury report and will play.

Noah Brown, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: Brown did get some reps in this week and could be the No. 1 WR option for the Texans if he can play. Take that with a grain of salt, though, given the QB situation here.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC -- OUT

Impact: Shoulder surgery has sidelined Pacheco for at least Week 15. Expect Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon to share the workload.

Justyn Ross, WR, KC -- OUT

Impact: Although his six-game suspension is over, Ross is not going to return to the Chiefs huddle this week. Coach Andy Reid said that next week could be different, but made no promises.

De'Von Achane, RB, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: Even if Achane plays, Raheem Mostert will still likely see a much bigger share of the backfield touches.

Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: He didn't practice all week, so it might be safer to turn to Jaylen Waddle if you want a part of Miami's offense.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE -- OUT

Impact: Ezekiel Elliott could possibly see as many as 30 touches in this one.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE -- Questionable

Impact: Demario Douglas is ready to return from his concussion, so Smith-Schuster's value may already be headed for a decline.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practices all week make this truly an uncertain scenario. Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) status is also up in the air.

Kendre Miller, RB, NO -- OUT

Impact: Jamaal Williams (groin, questionable) is probably going to play, since there's pretty much nobody else around to back up Alvin Kamara.

Chris Olave, WR, NO -- Questionable

Impact: He's a game-time call after not practicing all week. Rashid Shaheed and A.T. Perry should both start if Olave sits.

Darren Waller, TE, NYG -- Questionable

Impact: He's finally been activated from IR and it looks like he'll immediately return to No. 1 TE duties.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB -- Questionable

Impact: He's going to be a game-time call and is currently expected to play. Still, it may be wise to have a backup plan in place.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, TEN -- Questionable

Impact: He's been dealing with an illness, so it probably will come down to how he's feeling closer to kickoff. Even if he's 100%, there's not a ton of fantasy upside.

4 p.m. ET games

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: Although he didn't practice in full this week, the Cardinals are coming out of a bye. He should be ready to roll.

Michael Wilson, WR, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: Similarly, there's a good chance Wilson will try to play. FYI, the last time he faced the 49ers (Week 4), he scored two touchdowns.

Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL -- Questionable

Impact: Despite not practicing late in the week, reports seem to indicate that Cooks will play. Jalen Tolbert (illness) also appears to be trending towards being active.

Tutu Atwell, WR, LAR -- Questionable

Impact: He was able to practice this week but is reportedly unlikely to play due to the after-effects of a concussion. Even if he does suit up, he'd likely be well down on the target tree.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF -- OUT

Impact: Once again, Jordan Mason will serve as the backup to Christian McCaffrey.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WSH -- OUT

Impact: Antonio Gibson will start with Chris Rodriguez Jr. spelling him when needed.

Sunday night game

There are no fantasy-relevant injuries of note for this game.