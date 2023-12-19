Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 16

Eric Karabell explains why Calvin Ridley can continue to help fantasy managers in Week 16. (0:38)

Welcome to Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): Perhaps he won't win the NFL MVP award, but he has nearly 100 more PPR points than any other RB!

2. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR1): Missing Week 15 puts him off schedule to get to 2,000 receiving yards, at least for now.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR2): His rushing TD in an otherwise quiet Week 15 gave him scores in six consecutive games.

4. Josh Allen, Bills (QB1): Has a passing TD in every game, and a rushing TD in 10 games. Nobody can match this production.

5. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB2): Do not sit the QBs in this potential Super Bowl matchup between the Ravens and 49ers.

6. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): The rushing TDs overshadow the fact he has not played nearly as well as last season.

7. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB2): Hard to believe he is the second-best PPR RB these days, but here we are!

8. Justin Fields, Bears (QB4)

9. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB5)

10. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB6)

11. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR3): He looked healthy and productive against the Bengals, and he should thrive versus the Lions.

12. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB7): He has reached 17 PPR points in just one of the past seven games, but how can you sit him versus the Raiders?

13. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB8): He has looked healthy enough the past two games, and he should throw on the Buccaneers.

14. James Cook, Bills (RB3): Inconsistent season, but this is how an RB1 performs. He's even scoring TDs.

15. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB4)

16. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB5)

17. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR4): Tepid volume, but seven touchdowns in three games is dominant production.

18. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR5): He rebounded nicely from a few quiet outings, in case anyone stopped believing in him.

19. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR6): This is what a WR2 looks like, but the rest of the KC passing game has underwhelmed lately.

20. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB9): He is just a shade outside of the top 10 in QB fantasy scoring for the season, so stop doubting him.

21. Jordan Love, Packers (QB10)

22. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB11): He last scored 20 PPR points in Week 8. Fantasy managers expected more than this.

23. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB12)

24. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB6): Expect the volume to return in what is now an interesting matchup with the reeling Eagles.

25. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB7)

26. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR7)

27. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR8): Giants permit the fifth-most PPR points to WRs, so perhaps the Eagles fix the offense this weekend.

28. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR9): He and his pals embarrassed the Chargers, but a road game in Kansas City will be a challenge.

29. DJ Moore, Bears (WR10)

30. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR11): Single-digit PPR points in four of five games has his investors anything but pleased.

31. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB8): Don't we have to assume he gets into the end zone every week?

32. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB9): Lost some volume in Week 15, but there is a high statistical floor here.

33. Jake Browning, Bengals (QB13): He has been solid for three consecutive weeks, and the Steelers are not playing well.

34. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB14)

35. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB15)

36. Nick Mullens, Vikings (QB16)

37. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB17): Is reportedly unlikely to return from his concussion this week. Even if he does, facing the Browns is a problem.

38. Breece Hall, Jets (RB10): He has more yards receiving yards than rushing yards since Week 6. We're not complaining.

39. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB11): Maddeningly inconsistent this season, and no guarantee the Titans keep him active rest of the way.

40. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR12): A heel injury has him iffy to play again. He's another shutdown candidate.

41. Chris Olave, Saints (WR13)

42. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR14)

43. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR15): It's been a weird season, as his 100-yard receiving games have come against the Jets and Pats. Hard to predict.

44. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR16): He is one receiving touchdown off the league lead. No reason to think it stops now.

45. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR17): This dominant offense can keep so many of its options productive.

46. Tommy DeVito, Giants (QB18): The Eagles just permitted Drew Lock to beat them, but how can a fantasy manager rely on DeVito?

47. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB19)

48. Jared Goff, Lions (QB20)

49. Will Levis, Titans (QB21)

50. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR18): Consecutive 100-yard receiving games with a TD has everyone believing again.

51. Nico Collins, Texans (WR19): Calf injury cost him Week 15, but the Texans really need him active this week.

52. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR20)

53. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR21): Quiet in two of past three games, but nobody is quiet versus the Commanders' defense.

54. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): These are not the numbers we expected, but facing the Raiders should help.

55. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE2): This fellow is going to reach 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards, perhaps this week!

56. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB12): A quad injury cost him Week 15, and the Raiders have little incentive to play him.

57. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB13)

58. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR22)

59. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR23): Perhaps he was on fantasy benches in his giant Week 15, but that was a mistake.

60. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR24): It's been a lost season for him, but he put on quite the show last week, and he can duplicate it.

61. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB14): He still looks great, but tepid volume is a factor and Mostert remains healthy.

62. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB15): The team expects him back from his shoulder injury, and fantasy managers should roll with confidence.

63. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB16)

64. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB17)

65. Derek Carr, Saints (QB22)

66. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB23): He clearly isn't good, but the Washington defense is so terrible, this should be fun!

67. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB24): Six touchdown passes the past three games has revived his dormant fantasy value.

68. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR25): The disappointing season continues. He may not get to 1,000 receiving yards.

69. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR26)

70. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR27)

71. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB18): His ankle injury may cost him more games, but the matchup is right if he can suit up.

72. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB19): Decreased volume is a concern, and the next step is the Chargers just sit him down.

73. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB20): He looked healthy and busy in Week 15, and he gets to face the Panthers now.

74. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB21): Can't blame him for the team's fortunes. He is running well.

75. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR28): Honestly, it seems like a bad idea to rely on quarterbacks in this range and below, but best of luck!

76. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR29)

77. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR30)

78. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR31)

79. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB22)

80. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB23)

81. James Conner, Cardinals (RB24)

82. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB25)

83. Taylor Heinicke, Falcons (QB25): Honestly, it seems like a bad idea to rely on quarterbacks in this range and below, but best of luck!

84. Mason Rudolph, Steelers (QB26)

85. David Montgomery, Lions (RB26)

86. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB27)

87. Easton Stick, Chargers (QB27)

88. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB28)

89. Joe Flacco, Browns (QB29)

90. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders (QB30)

91. David Njoku, Browns (TE3)

92. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE4)

93. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE5)

94. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE6)

95. George Kittle, 49ers (TE7)

96. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR32)

97. Christian Watson, Packers (WR33)

98. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR34)

99. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR35)

100. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR36)

101. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR37)

102. Bailey Zappe, Patriots (QB31)

103. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB32)

104. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB28)

105. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB29)

106. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB30)

107. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE8)

108. Darren Waller, Giants (TE9)

109. Isaiah Likely, Ravens (TE10)

110. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR38)

111. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR39)

112. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB31)

113. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB32)

114. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB33)

115. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB34)

116. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB35)

117. Ty Chandler, Vikings (RB36)

118. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR40)

119. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR41)

120. Drake London, Falcons (WR42)

121. Noah Brown, Texans (WR43)

122. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR44)

123. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR45)

124. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR46)

125. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE11)

126. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE12)

127. Taysom Hill, Saints (TE13)

128. D'Onta Foreman, Bears (RB37)

129. Zack Moss, Colts (RB38)

130. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB39)

131. George Pickens, Steelers (WR47)

132. Demario Douglas, Patriots (WR48)

133. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR49)

134. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR50)

135. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR51)

136. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR52)

137. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR53)

138. Parker Washington, Jaguars (WR54)

139. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE14)

140. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE15)

141. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (TE16)

142. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE17)

143. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB40)

144. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB41)

145. Chase Brown, Bengals (RB42)

146. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR55)

147. DeVante Parker, Patriots (WR56)

148. Josh Downs, Colts (WR57)

149. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR58)

150. Boston Scott, Eagles (RB43)