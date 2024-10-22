Fantasy football rookie watch: Brock Bowers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Drake Maye shine

Open Extended Reactions

The performances of Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (22.1) New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (20.8) and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (19.3) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 7 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.

So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?

Quarterbacks

Top performers

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (13.3% rostered, 0.8% started)

Maye is the first quarterback in five seasons to throw for 200 or more yards and two or more touchdowns in his first two starts. He's scored at least 19 fantasy points in back-to-back games. In the Patriots' loss to the Jaguars, Maye stood out, showing control of the offense and hinting at a promising downfield passing game. He's a solid option to roster as your QB2 or QB3 in superflex formats. Just keep in mind that he faces a tough matchup against the Jets' defense in Week 8.

Keep 'em rostered

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (54.9% rostered)

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

The Bears are currently on a bye week. Williams had a season high 28.6 fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 6. He also completed a season high 79.3% of his passes against Jacksonville. From a film perspective, what stands out is how Williams' has performed under pressure and on passes of 15-plus air yards in recent games -- areas where he struggled earlier in the season. His roster percentage should be higher. Williams is firmly on the QB1 radar as the Bears head into their Week 8 matchup against the Commanders. That showdown with fellow rookie Jayden Daniels (if active) will be a must-watch game, so get your popcorn ready.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (98.2% rostered, 88.9% started)

Daniels has scored 20+ points in five of six games leading up to Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, wowing fantasy managers with his dynamic play. He started strong with 5.24 fantasy points but suffered a rib injury early, forcing Marcus Mariota to take over. Washington still dismantled Carolina. Fantasy managers exhaled when ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Daniels' X-ray came back "good." The Commanders face the Bears in Week 8, so monitor his status. He's a high-end QB1 and a must-start if active.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (16.1% rostered, 8.3% started)

Nix has been on the rise, scoring 19 or more fantasy points in three of his last five games. Over that stretch, he's completed 61.9% of his passes and showcased his mobility, rushing for 47 or more yards in three games. Last Thursday night, he didn't need to do much as the Broncos took an early lead, allowing Javonte Williams to shine with 26.1 fantasy points on 17 touches. For Week 8, Nix is worth considering in superflex formats against a Panthers defense that's giving up 17.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (heading into Week 7). The Broncos are now 4-3 with Nix under center, so he's a player to watch.

Others to watch

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (0.6% rostered)

For Penix to see playing time, Kirk Cousins would need to underperform or get injured. After his impressive 34.3 fantasy points against the Buccaneers in Week 5, Cousins scored just 12.5 points against the Panthers in Week 6 and 7.1 points against the Seahawks in Week 7. He has great offensive playmakers such as Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts at his disposal but has still struggled. Cousins will look to bounce back against the Buccaneers in Week 8, but keep Penix Jr. on your watch list.

Running backs

Top performers

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (65.9% rostered, 15.4% started)

The Buccaneers backfield has become a three-man committee. Sean Tucker's 34.2 fantasy points on 17 touches in Week 6 earned him more opportunities. Tucker finished with six touches and 4.8 fantasy points, Irving had 12 and 16.7 points, and Rachaad White led with 16 touches and 29.1 points. Irving and White played the most snaps, but this level of statistical production between them isn't sustainable. The Buccaneers and Ravens combined for 989 yards and 72 points, which is rare. Tampa Bay won't find themselves in shootouts like this often. Irving is best viewed as a low-end flex option going forward.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (14.7% rostered, 0.8% started)

Davis had a chance to shine in Week 6 against the Jets with James Cook sidelined due to a toe injury, and he took full advantage. He racked up 23 touches and scored 18.2 fantasy points, showcasing his skills as both a runner and a receiver. On Sunday against the Titans, Cook returned and managed 12 rushing attempts for 9.2 fantasy points. However, the Bills pulled away in the second half, allowing Davis to get some late-game touches. He finished with six touches and 11.7 fantasy points. Davis should be rostered in all leagues. If Cook misses time, Davis could become a league winner in the high-octane Bills offense.

Keep 'em rostered

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (47.5% rostered, 11.3% started)

The Giants were dismantled by the Eagles, with Saquon Barkley recording 19 touches and 26.7 fantasy points. New York trailed the entire game, straying from the running game despite Tracy's season-high 23 touches and 22.7 fantasy points against the Bengals last week. This time, he had only nine touches and 6.2 fantasy points, while Devin Singletary managed six touches for 3.1 points. The Giants totaled just 18 rushing attempts. Head coach Brian Daboll said earlier this week that Tracy earned more playing time, and he followed through. Tracy led in snaps and routes run over Singletary. He should be rostered in all leagues and aims to bounce back against the Steelers in Week 8.

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (7.8% rostered, 0.7% started)

Steele is currently taking a back seat to Kareem Hunt in the Chiefs' backfield. In the last two games, he's had just 11 touches and scored 2.9 fantasy points. Meanwhile, Hunt has racked up 52 touches and 41 fantasy points. Steele is sharing snaps and touches with Samaje Perine. His best chance for fantasy relevance comes if Hunt misses time. Even then, Steele is likely to handle early downs and short-yardage situations, while Perine takes care of third downs. Steele should be on your watch list rather than your roster.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (28.5% rostered, 2.7% started)

Allen is being phased out of the Jets' offense. Breece Hall's workload has steadily increased, with 23 touches against the Bills in Week 6 and 18 more against the Steelers on Sunday night. Hall has scored 22-plus fantasy points in both games, leaving Allen with just six touches and 2.4 total points during that span. The Jets have some favorable RB matchups coming up and Hall's usage might be a sign of things to come. Allen is more of a bench stash for now if you can afford the spot for Allen insurance.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (17.9% rostered, 0.9% started)

Benson remains the backup to James Conner, who's been outstanding this season. Conner has had 19+ touches in five of seven games and scored 17+ fantasy points in four. Benson's value hinges on Conner's health. Benson would likely share the workload with Emari Demercado if Conner were to miss time.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (59.3% rostered)

Brooks began the season on the PUP list and became eligible to return in Week 5, but the Panthers haven't cleared him to practice. With how well Chuba Hubbard has played, there's no rush. Hubbard has logged 14+ touches in six of seven games this season and scored 15+ fantasy points in four of six. Brooks has the talent to force a timeshare, so he should be rostered in all leagues. For now, it's smart to wait and see how his role develops. The Panthers face the Broncos in Week 8.

Others to watch

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (7.9% rostered)

The Dolphins' offense has struggled without Tua Tagovailoa. They've scored 15 or fewer points in five straight games, tying the third-longest streak in franchise history. Wright is a stash in deeper formats, but his fantasy value depends on the health of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (7.9% rostered)

The Packers placed Lloyd on injured reserve in mid-September due to an ankle injury. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with injuries all season. To add some depth, Green Bay promoted Chris Brooks from the practice squad. Head coach Matt LaFleur said last Wednesday that Lloyd isn't ready to return to practice. Emanuel Wilson is the No. 2 back behind starter Josh Jacobs and that is unlikely to change when Lloyd returns. Jacobs has had 17 or more touches in five out of seven games this season. So, for now, keep Lloyd on your watch list rather than on your fantasy roster.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (17.2% rostered)

The Rams' backfield centers around Kyren Williams, who has recorded 15 or more touches in every game this season. Los Angeles has an offensive line that ranks in the top half of the league in run block win rate. Corum's fantasy relevance really depends on Williams' availability, so be sure to keep the rookie on your watch list. Williams has scored 14 or more fantasy points in every game this season.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (7.7% rostered)

Jordan Mason didn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after suffering an AC joint sprain against the Seahawks back in Week 6. The 49ers rank in the top-eight this season in rushing attempts per game. Guerendo's fantasy value is tied to the health of Mason. As a reminder, the rookie rushed for 99 yards on 10 carries in Week 6. The rookie is a must-stash in all formats, especially deeper leagues.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (7.5% rostered)

Vidal played behind J.K. Dobbins on Monday night against the Cardinals. He finished with four touches compared to Dobbins' 17. Vidal's fantasy value depends on Dobbins' health. The duo faces a Saints defense in Week 8 that gives up the sixth-most rushing yards per game to running backs.

Wide receivers

Top performers

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (86.1% rostered, 41.4% started)

Brian Thomas Jr. is the receiver to have on the Jaguars. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Heading into Week 7, many thought Thomas faced a tough matchup. Despite this, he delivered for fantasy managers. Even though 65% of his receiving yards came from a single play and he had just five targets, Thomas managed to reach 20 or more fantasy points for the fourth time in his last five games. Against the Packers in Week 8, he's firmly on the WR2 radar. In Weeks 9 through 11, Thomas will face the Eagles, Vikings and Lions -- all top-eight defenses in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers (entering Week 7).

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (44.4% rostered, 3.6% started)

The biggest winner of the Amari Cooper trade is surprisingly Coleman. He now has the chance to learn from a veteran and can play without the defensive attention of being the top target in the Bills' passing game. Coleman had seven targets and scored 16.5 fantasy points on Sunday against the Titans. His 125 receiving yards were the most by a Bills rookie since Sammy Watkins in Week 14 of the 2014 season. Now playing alongside Cooper, Coleman will benefit from more favorable cornerback matchups. This will allow him to showcase his size, tackle-breaking ability, and yards-after-catch skills while catching passes from Josh Allen. Coleman's a solid flex option in deeper leagues against the Seahawks defense in Week 8. You should add him if he's available.

Keep 'em rostered

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (99.0% rostered, 85.7% started)

Harrison had another quiet game. He had the second most targets and receptions on the Cardinals, but he wasn't impactful for fantasy managers. From Weeks 1-4, he accumulated 28 targets and 63.3 fantasy points. However, over the last three games, he has just 15 targets and 10.7 fantasy points. The Cardinals' offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, isn't setting Harrison up for success, even though he runs the second most routes on the team. It will be hard to trust the rookie in fantasy lineups against the Dolphins in Week 8 until that changes. Fantasy managers may need to look for alternatives.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants (99.0% rostered, 85.7% started)

It was great to see Malik Nabers back on the field for the Giants, but Sunday was a tough outing for the offense. He finished with eight targets and just 8.1 fantasy points against the Eagles. New York has scored 31 or fewer total points in four home games this season, joining a select group of just six teams in the last 40 years to hit that mark in their first four home games. However, it's not all bad news for Nabers. He's had two of his most productive fantasy performances on the road, showcasing his potential. Consistency has been on his side, as he's recorded eight or more targets in four out of five games this season and boasts an impressive average of 19.9 fantasy points per game. He'll look to bounce back against a stout Steelers secondary in Week 8. Nabers remains firmly on the WR1 radar.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (59.6% rostered)

The Bears are currently on a bye week. Odunze posted a season-high 11 targets and 23.4 fantasy points against the Colts in Week 3. Since then, he's managed just 11 targets and 17 fantasy points combined. So, what's gone wrong? Odunze has run the third-most routes on the team, behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, over the past three weeks. However, the gap between the three isn't significant. Williams has been spreading the ball around evenly and has averaged just 27 pass attempts in that span. Odunze is worth holding on to, especially in deeper leagues, and can be considered as a flex option. Just keep in mind he has boom-or-bust potential, given the nature of the Bears' offense. Odunze faces a Commanders defense in Week 8 that's allowed the fifth most fantasy points per game to wide receivers (entering Week 7).

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (88.0% rostered, 26.1% started)

Worthy led the Chiefs with eight targets against the 49ers but managed just 5.4 fantasy points. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who dealt with a hamstring injury leading up to Sunday, re-aggravated it early in the game. While Worthy's stat line was disappointing, Patrick Mahomes struggled too, recording only 154 passing yards-his second-lowest this season-and throwing three interceptions. As we wait for updates on Smith-Schuster's injury, Worthy could see a significant increase in targets against the Raiders in Week 8 and may become a flex option to consider.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (75.2% rostered, 24.8% started)

McConkey was limited in practice all week due to a hip injury before Monday night's game against the Cardinals. With the Chargers' receiving corps banged up and Quentin Johnston inactive with an ankle injury, quarterback Justin Herbert spread the ball around. McConkey finished with seven targets, the second most behind tight end Will Dissly's 11. He scored 9.6 fantasy points but had a few drops. McConkey remains a solid flex option in deeper leagues and could be a valuable fill-in for managers as bye weeks approach.

Others to watch

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (29.0% rostered)

In Week 6 against the Falcons, Legette had his second fantasy game of the season, recording four targets and scoring 11.3 fantasy points. With Adam Thielen sidelined by a hamstring injury, Legette was expected to see more targets alongside Diontae Johnson, especially in a favorable matchup against the Commanders. However, the Panthers struggled, finishing with just 85 passing yards. Legette ended the game with three targets and only 2.9 fantasy points. While he's worth keeping on your roster, it's best not to rush to start him, especially against the Broncos' secondary in Week 8.

Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots (10.8% rostered)

The Patriots' offense has improved with Maye at quarterback, but Polk hasn't yet taken advantage. He scored just 1.4 fantasy points in Week 6 against the Texans and 0.0 against the Jaguars on Sunday. Despite playing a high number of snaps this season, he hasn't found chemistry with Maye or Jacoby Brissett, which has limited his fantasy production. To make matters worse, Polk suffered a head injury late in the game against the Jaguars. For now, he should be on your watch list, not your roster.

Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts (8.6% rostered)

Mitchell saw three targets on Sunday but finished with only 5.0 fantasy points in the Colts' game against the Dolphins. Indianapolis' receiver rotation continues to revolve around Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs. This trio continues to dominate offensive snaps and routes run. Keep Mitchell on your watch list. If any of those three receivers miss time, he could see an uptick in fantasy value.

Bub Means, New Orleans Saints (5.4% rostered)

Heading into Thursday night, Means was expected to play a bigger role with Chris Olave in concussion protocol and Rashid Shaheed out for the season with a knee injury. That's exactly what happened for the fifth-round rookie. Means ended the night with five targets and 6.7 fantasy points, though much of his production came with the Saints down by three touchdowns. He also led all Saints skill players in snaps and routes run, although the offense leaned heavily on two tight end sets. It's worth noting that Means filled Olave's role in the offense. Keep him on your watch list for now.

Mason Tipton, New Orleans Saints (0.2% rostered)

Tipton took full advantage of his opportunity and was right behind Means in both snaps played and routes run. He had nine targets and finished with 10.5 fantasy points. Tipton stepped into the role left by Shaheed, lining up in similar spots against the Broncos. With Shaheed out for the season, Tipton is now a prime waiver wire target in deeper formats. This performance could be a sign of things to come for the rookie.

Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders (1.7% rostered)

McCaffrey has just 11 total targets this season and 21.2 fantasy points. On Sunday against the Panthers, he ran the sixth-most routes on the team but didn't receive a single target. McCaffrey should be on your watch list. He'll need an injury to Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown or Olamide Zaccheaus to be fantasy relevant.

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1.4% rostered)

The Buccaneers have lost both of their top passing game targets. Mike Evans left Monday's game against the Ravens in the second quarter after aggravating a hamstring injury. Chris Godwin was carted off in the final minute with a dislocated ankle. Evans could miss multiple weeks, and Godwin might be done for the season. McMillan's path to fantasy relevance was blocked by the heavy target share for Godwin and Evans. He's speedy and can excel on the outside or from the slot, and is worth considering in deeper leagues.

Tight end

Top performer

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (97.1% rostered, 87.5% started)

Bowers' hot streak continues with three straight games of 10+ targets and 16+ fantasy points. He led the Raiders in targets after Jakobi Meyers was ruled out with an ankle injury. Even when Meyers returns, Bowers should remain a key piece of the offense following Davante Adams' trade to the Jets. He's hit double-digit fantasy points in every game with eight or more targets. On Sunday against the Rams, Bowers made history, recording the most receptions by a tight end in their first seven career games since 2000. Bowers is a solid TE1 heading into Week 8 against the Chiefs.

Others to watch

Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders (0.9% rostered)

Sinnott's first NFL target and reception resulted in a touchdown. He's spent most of his time blocking this season, so it was nice to see him get a chance as a receiver. He finished with 8.6 fantasy points, but it's important to note this was with Mariota under center -- not Daniels -- and in a blowout. Sinnott played 27 snaps compared to Zach Ertz's 36 and ran seven routes to Ertz's 18. While this performance was encouraging, Sinnott is more of a player to watch than to add to your roster right now.