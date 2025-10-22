Facts vs. Feelings: Face bye-mageddon with confidence

Open Extended Reactions

Managing expectations. It's a cornerstone to modern-day living. A mantra employed by tech bros and youth soccer coaches alike. A well-intentioned warning that caps hope in order to guard against disappointment. Though I'm not sure what's worse; Training one's self to settle for less or actually being let down?

I had a manager back in my table-waiting days who would start every team meeting with a reminder to communicate cook times and bar delays to our guests. He believed this approach delivered and maintained decorum. It ensured that patrons remained content ... while also keeping him from having to comp an apologetic dessert from someone's tab. He wasn't wrong. The pasta always came out sooner than the filet, and our diners deserved to know that.

Sometimes, though, we get so wrapped up in what can't happen that we forget to allow ourselves to ponder what could be.

That's what stuck out to me on the heels of my trip to Austin, where I covered the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix for ESPN last weekend. I have been fortunate enough to broadcast from the Vegas and Miami Grand Prix races, but had never attended the Circuit of the Americas. While this wasn't my first F1 rodeo (if you will), I had a general sense of how race weekends unfold. Still, I'm relatively new to the sport and to the people who are deeply involved in its inner workings. Plus, I had never been to Austin before. Truly, I had no idea what to expect.

I initially caught myself hedging, waffling about whether a question was too personal for the driver I was interviewing or if a take wasn't informed enough. I got nervous about whether the other journos in the paddock would accept me, or if my previous race experience would afford me mutual respect. My brain was (quite aptly) on overdrive. And then, rather serendipitously, a reporter from Sky Sports approached me and sheepishly asked me for help setting his fantasy football lineup.

The ice was broken. The expectations were tabled. The adventure was on.

And what an adventure it was! From sitting down with four-time World Champion Max Verstappen to sweating through three live shows (literally and figuratively, the Texas heat is no joke) to seeing Garth Freaking Brooks perform on my birthday to choking back guilty tears while FaceTiming my kids from the media center. I tried my best to step into each moment as it arrived. Rather than staying in my own lane, I swerved across the whole track, careful not to put the car in the wall, but also unbothered by a stopwatch. As a result, the experience delivered big wins both professionally and personally.

That is what I am pondering as we head into "bye-mageddon." With six teams out of the mix and numerous starters sidelined, expectations are out the window. There is no replacing Amon-Ra St. Brown or finding value versus the Raiders defense. We can't dwell on the absences. Instead, let's focus on discovering the surprise stop-gaps. This is one visit in a 17 (or 18) week journey. The forecast may not initially seem promising. Yet, I guarantee the game will jolt an unassuming hero into the temporary spotlight. Rather than fret about what's missing, let's get excited about who could show up.

Put These Guys Into Your Lineup

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders: Currently fantasy's QB18 overall, Daniels has underwhelmed in his sophomore campaign, from a fake football perspective. Two missed games have obviously depressed his totals, but even on a per-game basis his production has been more floor than ceiling. While Daniels has posted at least 17 or more fantasy points in each outing, he's cleared 20 fantasy points only twice and ranks 11th at the position in fantasy points per game (19.3).

The exits of Austin Ekeler and Noah Brown were obstacles Daniels attempted to overcome early in the season. More recent injuries to Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel have further stymied the electric signal caller from a passing perspective (7.1 YPA, QB21). Unfortunately, given a potential hamstring problem and this week's matchup at Kansas City, a top-five bounce back seems unrealistic. The Chiefs are holding opposing QBs to under 11 fantasy points when playing at Arrowhead. In fact, only two of seven signal callers have managed to go over 17 fantasy points when facing Steve Spagnuolo's unit at all this season. On the plus side, Kansas City has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks.

While mobility is a hallmark of Daniels' game, the aforementioned soft tissue issue could subdue his rushing numbers. The Commanders play on Monday night, so there's time for Daniels to get healthy. If Daniels were to suffer a setback, however, Marcus Mariota would be in line to start. Managers might want to consider rostering Joe Flacco or Michael Penix Jr. as a possible backup plans should the news not be encouraging on by Sunday morning.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets: The Jets have been a rough watch, averaging 18.4 points per outing (sixth-fewest) since the start of 2025. While there's no disputing that the offensive inefficiencies have negatively affected Hall's production, the 24-year-old continues to see ample opportunities, managing more than 14 carries (RB11) and four targets (RB8) per game. In fact, Hall has touched the ball at least 18 times in three of his past four contests. He was on pace to match those numbers before exiting just prior to halftime last Sunday. Volume remains king in fantasy. And in a plus matchup at Cincinnati, the embattled RB figures to deliver solid fantasy starting numbers.

Cincinnati has allowed the most fantasy points to the running back position. For context, the Bengals have given up 23 or more fantasy points to backfields in every game. More specifically, nine running backs have logged 15 or more fantasy points in seven different outings when facing Cincy. While questions surrounding New York's quarterback situation continue to swirl, Hall endures as the team's surest producer. His lack of red zone exposure remains a problem, but the Bengals' generosity near the end zone (10 TDs to RBs) could help to deliver Hall his first score of the season. Relying on Hall doesn't feel great, but the facts provide him with top-10 positional appeal in Week 8.

Tyler Allgeier has carved out a nice complementary role behind Bijan Robinson, earning double-digit carries in four of the Falcons' six games, including 13 in the red zone. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson has delivered for virtual investors, rumbling his way to nearly 150 fantasy points (24.2 per game) thus far in 2025. Meanwhile, his backup has carved out a nifty role, providing some stand-alone value to savvy stashers. Allgeier has by no means "broken the game," but he has recorded double-digit fantasy totals in three of his past five outings. Interestingly, Allgeier has logged 10 or more touches in each of Atlanta's four wins and fewer than five touches in the team's two losses. Betting on game script is always a dubious endeavor, but given that the Falcons are 7.5-point favorites (third largest favorites in Week 8), the 25-year-old offers streaming potential this particular Sunday.

The Dolphins defense has emerged as a balm to opposing backfields, allowing the third-most fantasy points to RBs. For context, Rico Dowdle, Rhamondre Stevenson and Kimani Vidal each cleared 130 scrimmage yards versus Miami. And if you need further reminding, Quinshon Judkins hung three scores on the Fins just three days ago. It should be no surprise, then, to see Robinson atop consensus rankings. Don't count out Allgeier, though. With six teams on bye and plenty of stars banged up, the Falcons' RB2 projects as a top-30 positional play in Week 8.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos: Sutton might have dispatched a pair of duds, but he's been fantastically consistent otherwise. The Broncos' No. 1 WR has recorded five games of 16 or more fantasy points this season. For context, only three other wideouts have logged more: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua. That's impressive company, especially given Sutton's seventh-round ADP.

Sutton is in line to eat again versus a generous Dallas secondary in Week 8. In addition to allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers, the Cowboys defense has also given up 12 receiving scores to the position (the most in the NFL). Moreover, Dallas is allowing the second-highest catch rate (71%), which figures to make for some Bo Nix-to-Sutton fireworks. In what's projected to be a close (3.5-point spread) and high-scoring (51.5-point over/under) contest, Sutton should post high-end WR2 fantasy numbers at Mile High on Sunday.

Tez Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: On a squad filthy with bad injury luck, Johnson seems to have emerged as virtual managers' highest hope. Finding the end zone in back-to-back contests while recording four grabs and more than 55 receiving yards in two of his past three outings, Johnson has flashed. The rookie has averaged 12.4 fantasy points per game during the past three weeks, some of which included the on-field talents of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. and/or Emeka Egbuka, signaling the Oregon product's ascent up the depth chart. With Evans (collarbone) out for the immediate future and with Johnson coming off of a nine-target effort, his contributions can no longer be shrugged off as flukey.

The Bucs' 15-point loss at Detroit wasn't a pretty watch, but Johnson demonstrated a handful of Madden-level moves, particularly when side-stepping tackles on his way to the end zone in the third quarter of Monday night's tilt. Showcasing that kind of twitch on a team desperate for dynamism matters. It also doesn't hurt that Johnson has recorded an aDOT of 12.9 yards. When comparing his average depth of target to that of the other starters (Evans 13.5, Godwin 11.4 and Sterling Shepard 8.2), it appears as though the first-year wideout has staked a claim on deeper and higher-value opportunities. In a matchup against an exploitable Saints defense, Johnson projects as a ceiling-reaching flex.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans: Schultz has long thrived as a high-floor security blanket for QBs and fantasy managers alike. The veteran tight end recorded six targets and five grabs in three straight outings prior to his nine-catch, 98-yard outburst this past Monday night. With Nico Collins sidelined due to a concussion, Schultz tied a career high with 11 looks. Those opportunities could extend into the coming week if Collins were unable to suit up on Sunday.

Even with Collins on the field, Schultz figures to stay busy. The Texans offensive line has remained a liability all season, ranking 26th in run block win rate. That has forced C.J. Stroud to throw short, regularly relying on his sure-handed tight end. Additionally, this week's matchup should help Schultz convert. While San Francisco's defense has stayed impressively stiff despite the absences of Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, the 49ers have allowed 45 or more receiving yards to opposing tight ends for six consecutive efforts. The enigma that is Kyle Pitts Sr. even managed a seven-catch (out of 10 looks), 62-receiving-yard outing at Levi Stadium last Sunday night. Consider Schultz an acceptable replacement with low-end TE1 potential in Week 8.

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans: We have reached that point in the season, folks! It is time for me -- perhaps in honor of this weekend's impending National Tight End Day -- to extoll the virtues of Chig and his (still) yet-to-be-unlocked potential. The fact is, Okonkwo was blanked in Week 7. But I feel a bounce back approaching in Week 8.

Okonkwo ranks third on the team in looks drawn (34, one fewer than Calvin Ridley) and second on the squad in routes run (171). While the vet was out-targeted by Gunnar Helm in Week 7, Okonkwo recorded more snaps (31 to Helm's 27) and ran more routes (22 to Helm's 14) than the rookie. With a juicy matchup around the corner and given the state of the position, I'm willing to lean into Okonkwo's upside, viewing last Sunday as an anomaly rather than a changing of the guard.

The Colts have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. For context, Trey McBride managed a 8-72-1 stat line at Lucas Oil Stadium just before rising star Oronde Gadsden II hung a 7-164-1 total versus Indianapolis this past weekend. Interestingly, Okonkwo himself managed a season-high 66 receiving yards and 11.6 fantasy points versus the Colts as recently as Week 3. With Ridley's availability in jeopardy and with his Titans as 14.5-point road dogs, Okonkwo should draw an ample number of opportunities, serving up solid substitute vibes for stream-seeking gamers.

For more start-sit decisions, check out Liz Loza's Week 8 rankings