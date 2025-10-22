Jayden Daniels is hurt after taking a big hit from the Cowboys, forcing him to fumble. (0:22)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play Monday night at Kansas City because of a low-grade hamstring strain, sources told ESPN.

Daniels underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed no long-term damage to his right hamstring, but the Commanders don't want Daniels to tweak it against the Chiefs, a source told ESPN.

Marcus Mariota will make his third start of the season in place of Daniels.

Mariota relieved Daniels when he got hurt with 11:53 remaining in the third quarter against Dallas on Sunday. Mariota completed 4 of 10 passes for 63 yards and threw an interception that corner DaRon Bland returned for a touchdown.

Daniels suffered a sprained left knee when he took a helmet to it at the end of a scramble vs. Green Bay in Week 2, causing him to miss the next two games. The Commanders went 1-1 in those games, with the offense scoring a combined 61 points.

Daniels, who won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last year, and the Commanders have had a difficult time following up their 2024 season as injuries have impacted Washington's passing attack.

He has thrown for 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception, while also rushing for 211 yards and a score. Daniels had two costly turnovers, including a late fumble, in a 25-24 loss to Chicago in Week 6.

He has a total QBR of 51.4 (out of 100); last year he finished with a QBR of 67.7.

Receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) has missed four games, though coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday on Sirius XM radio that he's on pace to practice this week. There was optimism McLaurin would practice last week, but that changed after they worked him out following a light Wednesday practice.

Quinn said the same about receiver Deebo Samuel, who missed Sunday's loss at Dallas with a bruised heel. Another receiver, Noah Brown, is on injured reserve and hasn't played since Week 2 because of a groin injury.

If McLaurin and Samuel return, that would provide a big boost for Mariota. In his two starts, Mariota completed a combined 31-of-48 passes for 363 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He posted a QBR of 68.6.