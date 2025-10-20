Jayden Daniels is hurt after taking a big hit from the Cowboys, forcing him to fumble. (0:22)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did not suffer any long-term damage to his right hamstring, an MRI revealed, coach Dan Quinn said Monday.

However, Daniels' availability for an Oct. 27 game at the Kansas City Chiefs remains uncertain.

"It was not significant," Quinn said of Daniels' injury.

The Commanders did not receive good news regarding defensive end Dorance Armstrong, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered his hamstring injury when he was hit by blitzing Cowboys linebacker Shemar James in Sunday's game. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Washington has now lost for the season two defensive ends who opened the year as starters. Deatrich Wise Jr. tore his quad in Week 2. The Commanders also lost backup Javontae Jean-Baptiste to a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Week 4.

Armstrong, who entered the game battling a sore hamstring and hurt his knee on the first series, leads Washington with 5.5 sacks. Washington's defense has been struggling and now ranks 21st in scoring and 27th in yards allowed.

"That's a hard one for us," Quinn said. "I'm bummed for him; he was starting to make his mark."

But the Commanders at least could exhale regarding Daniels. Quinn said he would know more about Daniels' status when the team resumes practicing Thursday.

Daniels injured his right hamstring with 11 minutes, 53 seconds left in the third quarter when blitzing linebacker Shemar James had a free path to him, causing Daniels to stop from throwing a slant pass. Daniels tried to pull the ball down, but James poked it away for a fumble.

As Daniels hit the ground he reached for his hamstring. He limped off the field but was not limping after the game in the locker room. If he can't play against the Chiefs, Marcus Mariota would replace him as the starter.