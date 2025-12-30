New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault from an alleged incident on Dec. 2.

A motion hearing took place at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday at the Dedham (Massachusetts) District Court. WCVB-TV reports that a judge is deciding whether to impound the court documents ahead of Diggs' arraignment Jan. 23, which is the Friday before the AFC Championship Game.

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon," the Patriots said in a statement. "We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Diggs' attorney David Meier said in a statement that the allegations are "unsubstantiated."

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs "categorically denies" the allegations against him. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

"﻿Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law," Meier said.

According to The Boston Globe, Diggs' lawyer Michael R. DiStefano said there would be "substantial risk of widespread publicity" that could taint the case without keeping all details sealed.

Diggs' defense team said it's working on a monetary resolution to the incident, according to the Globe.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Diggs, 32, leads the Patriots with 82 receptions for 970 yards, with four touchdowns.

The Patriots (13-3) have their final regular-season game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, then will be in the AFC playoffs.