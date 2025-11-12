Open Extended Reactions

My mom has been visiting this past week. Because Mama Loza never arrives without a mission, we've been scouting potential locations for a landing pad were she to ever actually retire. As she is someone who has proudly held a job since the age of 14 years old, the idea of "doing nothing" elicits an understandable amount of excitement as well as anxiety. She's been remarkably (and uncharacteristically) vulnerable when discussing the topic.

Our conversations have veered from the practical (Chicago winters do a number on her sciatica) to the comical (the Italian beef joints in Los Angeles are decidedly "pathetic" and she has zero interest in trying any of that vegan "nonsense"). Yet, one through line persists in each exchange. It has to do with the idea of a new chapter and the time available with which it can be written.

This burgeoning episode will be shorter than all of those that came before. That doesn't mean, however, that it can't be dense with experiences and satisfaction. I am grateful to have a parent uninterested in simply evaporating into the abyss. While it can be exhausting to contend with such a strong spirit (she side-eyed the state of my extremely "lived-in" sofa only twice) it's also deliciously refreshing.

My mom is still daydreaming, out loud even. That's inspiring. It reminds me to take full advantage of what's in front of me. And not in a "better purge the closets" or "clean out the gutters" kind of way. But in a "make this count" and "touch grass" sort of fashion.

Of course the constraints and reality of modern life don't allow for daily YOLOs. That doesn't mean, though, that one can't lean into the glimmers. Whether that's crafting a financial plan to slowly and eventually purchase a farm in the country (filthy with rescued donkeys and a pair of Highland cows), take a personal day to binge "The Mandalorian," or throw caution to the wind and believe in a Rome Odunze bounce-back ... we have the power to make intentional choices, regardless of scope.

Davis Mills certainly didn't let the clock force a surrender in Week 10. Despite being stuffed at the goal line numerous times, TreVeyon Henderson refused to go quietly in the final moments of last Sunday's contest. And Ladd McConkey did anything but extinguish his midseason fire in prime time.

While the clock is always ticking, player movement is also constantly shifting. The fact is keeping up with everything can be tiresome. The feelings evoked from nailing a hunch, however, usually prove worth the investment. So, let's use the time at our avail and squeeze it for all the juice possible.

Facts to inform your Week 11 feelings

C.J. Stroud had to look on while Davis Mills mounted a furious 4th quarter comeback in Week 10, but could get his opportunity to shine in Week 11 against the Titans. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans: Mills put forth a heroic effort versus Jacksonville last Sunday. With Nico Collins unlocked, Dalton Schultz proving more than capable and Woody Marks emerging, Stroud has no excuse but to follow suit in Week 11. Unbelievably, Stroud has recorded just a single game of over 250 passing yards. He has, however, made up for those underwhelming numbers via sneaky rushing output, averaging 24 yards on the ground per game (QB9, behind Jalen Hurts, who is averaging 26 rushing YPG). His legs figure to churn again this weekend, especially when noting that the Titans' defense has allowed the third-most rushing yards (121) to QBs.

Speaking of Tennessee, on paper the team appears competent versus the pass, holding all but one team under 250 passing yards in an outing. Those stats seem skewed by game script, however, as opposing offenses often turn to the run after establishing a comfortable lead. More telling is the fact that the Titans have gifted opposing quarterbacks with seven passing scores over the past three outings. Additionally, Stroud managed 18 fantasy points versus Tennessee when the teams squared off earlier in 2025. As such, should he clear concussion protocol, and reports do indicate that he is trending toward a start, Stroud deserves a starting green light heading into this weekend's action. That said, were he to be held out, I'd feel more confident streaming Marcus Mariota (at Miami) or Jacoby Brissett (versus an injury-riddled 49ers defense) than relying on Davis Mills to pull off another miracle.

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens: My socials have understandably been regularly flooded with frustrations over and questions about Henry. The virtual game's most celebrated anomaly continues to perform well above average, registering 4.8 YPC (RB15) and touching the ball 20 or more times over his past four performances. His fantasy numbers, however, have underwhelmed, especially given what investors have come to expect. Henry hasn't cleared 20 fantasy points since the season's first game. Moreover, he's averaged a disenchanting 14.5 FPTS since the Ravens' Week 7 bye and just 12.25 fantasy points since Lamar Jackson returned to the field.

It's difficult to imagine an immediate uptick given Henry's matchup at Cleveland in Week 11. The Browns' defense has allowed a paltry 3.7 yards per carry (third fewest of any team). Additionally, Cleveland is the only team in the NFL to force more running back fumbles than RB rushing scores allowed. It's not entirely surprising, then, to (re)discover that Henry put forth his lowest statistical effort when facing the Browns back in Week 2. In that effort, the King managed a season-low 2.1 yards per carry and only 23 rushing yards. While I do anticipate a significant bounce-back from those totals (Breece Hall certainly tested Cleveland's mettle in Week 10), Henry should be viewed as more of a solid RB2 (rather than a surefire RB1) come Sunday.

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings: Jones' total of 69 scrimmage yards on 12 touches in Week 10 doesn't stand out as league-winning, but his usage in the game does inspire optimism. That's primarily due to the fact that he out-touched Jordan Mason. Not only did Jones manage 12 touches to Mason's five, but he also outsnapped his backfield mate by a margin 72% to 23% (recording a snap share above 55% for the first time all season). Additionally, Jones ran 28 routes to Mason's seven and (I'm burying the lede here) recorded five red zone snaps to Mason's three (which was believed to be Mason's greatest appeal). The effort could be written off as an aberration, but I think it signals a potentially positive turning point for the 30-year-old vet.

Jones doesn't require a plethora of rushing attempts to produce, as long as he's active in the passing game and having his number called near the goal line. Perhaps that train of thought invites too many asterisks for optimal confidence, but this is the running back landscape in 2025. Additionally, Jones' matchup versus the Bears sets him up to succeed in Week 11. Chicago's defense is allowing an eye-popping 5.2 yards per carry to rushers. Furthermore, only the Falcons and Bengals have allowed more receiving scores to RBs so far this season. Consider Jones a rock-solid RB2 in Minneapolis.

play 0:43 Why Jameson Williams is a must-start fantasy WR in Week 11 Liz Loza breaks down why Jameson Williams' recent performance against the Commanders makes him a fantasy starter in Week 11.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions: The Jamo coaster continues! Fantasy managers who leaned into the dynamic wideout's upside were handsomely rewarded in Week 10. Williams feasted on the Commanders' generous secondary, converting six of seven balls for a season-high 119 receiving yards and one TD, which resulted in a spectacular 23.9 FPTS (WR2) this past Sunday. While the 24-year-old's boom-or-bust potential has become lore among virtual fans, Williams' stock seems to be evening out for the better.

Jameson Williams aDOT FPPG 2023 15.6 6.7 2024 11.4 14.1 2025 (pre-Bye) 16.9 8.3 2025 (post-Bye) 10.2 20.3

Not only has he found the end zone in three of his past four outings, but a successful change in play-caller could be a harbinger of things to come. Offensive coordinator John Morton admitted to having "failed" Williams heading into Week 9. On the heels of the Lions' 3-point loss to the Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell promptly took over the playcalling duties and Williams took off. Interestingly, Williams managed a 10.2-yard aDOT in both of his outings after the team's Week 8 bye, allowing for an increase in catchable targets and better fantasy value.

With Detroit working to hold on to the division's top spot and given a spread of just 2.5 points, Williams figures to remain prominently featured. While the matchup at Philadelphia figures to be tricky, especially given the Eagles' defensive additions (what a difference maker Jaelan Phillips has been), Williams continues to offer high-end flex appeal. He's a ceiling start for managers needing a boost as the fantasy playoffs loom near.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers: There's a lot to like about McMillan's fantasy profile. He's an alpha in the making, ranking 12th at his position in total targets (77). Yet, he's averaging an underwhelming 12 fantasy points per contest (WR33). His virtual output becomes even more frustrating when one notes that the rookie falls among the top 10 players at the position in red zone opportunities but has managed just two trips to the end zone (both of which occurred versus Dallas in Week 6). Managers rightly assumed McMillan's potential would be hampered by the team's lack of talent under center. Still, the disparity between McMillan's volume and production continues to leave a mark.

A tough matchup at Atlanta doesn't figure to provide a balm. Jeff Ulbrich's retooled unit has regularly shut down quarterbacks, giving up an average of just 162 passing yards per game (to all positions). That pressure has, in turn, cratered passing efficiency, keeping signal callers to just 9.3 wide-receiver-specific completions per contest (second-fewest in the NFL). That doesn't bode well for Bryce Young or, by extension, McMillan.

To circumnavigate this conundrum, the Panthers are likely to lean heavily on Rico Dowdle and the ground game. The game script should, of course, keep McMillan busy, but given that the Falcons have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wideouts, expectations need to stay in check. If any of Carolina's pass-catchers are going to make a statement, it figures to be McMillan. Still, low-end WR2 fantasy numbers are probably his ceiling in Week 11.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns: Is Cleveland's passing game one to be trusted? No. Does that mean Jeudy is without fantasy value? No. Jeudy found the end zone for the first time in Week 10 (the most recent previous time he had recorded a spike was Week 14 of last year). While we know better than to chase touchdowns, there does appear to be an emphasis on getting the ball into Jeudy's hands. Coming out of the Browns' Week 9 bye, Jeudy collected six grabs for 78 receiving yards (both season highs) as well as the aforementioned score. He also drew 12 looks in that same outing. That's significant because, prior to last Sunday, Dillon Gabriel had targeted a wide receiver on only 41% of his passes (second-lowest in the league).

Admittedly, a 6-78-1 stat line on 12 opportunities is far from efficient. However, that sort of volume offers Jeudy a flex-able floor, particularly in a decent matchup versus the Ravens. Baltimore's defense has improved, but the unit has still given up the sixth-most receptions and the sixth-most receiving yards to WRs over the past four weeks. Moreover, over the past three outings, wideouts facing the Ravens have registered more than 200 yards per game (despite Baltimore facing Caleb Williams, Tua Tagovailoa and J.J. McCarthy). Rolling out Jeudy as a WR3 for fantasy purposes certainly comes with its risks, but at least the arrow appears to be pointing up.

play 0:59 Why Theo Johnson's fantasy outlook could be dismal in Week 11 Daniel Dopp and Field Yates discuss what the uncertainty around the Giants' quarterback situation in Week 11 means for Theo Johnson.

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers posted 40 more fantasy points in Week 9 than he did in Week 10. Talk about a comedown. It's not so much that Bowers' ceiling is capped, but rather that his floor remains near the basement due to the presence of Geno Smith and the general underwhelm of Vegas' offense. While it's disconcerting that the rookie drew a measly three targets, it's worth noting the difficulty of the matchup in Week 10. After all, Denver has allowed just one tight end to top 15 fantasy points all season (Theo Johnson in Week 7).

The schedule eases up considerably this go around, however. Bowers is set to face the Cowboys in Week 11. Dallas has allowed the third-most passing yards per game. The last time the 'Boys were on the field, Trey McBride posted a 5-55-1 stat line (16.5 FPTs) with Jacoby Brissett under center. Given Bowers' prominent role in the offense, a bounce-back is all but guaranteed. Stay patient.

Bonus: Jonnu Smith, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Dalton Schultz paid off mightily in Week 10. Tyler Higbee, however, flopped. As such, I feel compelled to offer up another dart throw for the steamers in the crowd. Pat Freiermuth could play spoiler to Smith (as Colby Parkinson did to Higbee last Sunday). Yet, Smith ranks third on the Steelers (behind DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III) in routes run and second in total targets (38). His matchup versus the Bengals is undeniable. Cincinnati has allowed the most fantasy points and a whopping 12 TDs to the position. Smith is available in 83% of ESPN Fantasy leagues.