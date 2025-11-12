Open Extended Reactions

Making tough lineup decisions each week can be the most challenging part of the fantasy football process. When you're torn between two similar players and simply don't know which one to start, start the player with the superior matchup.

Ah, but exactly how does one determine the best (and worst) weekly matchups?

Our matchup rankings provide a schedule-independent method to evaluate positional matchups each week, ranking all 32 opposing defenses in order of most to least favorable for opposing players at all four skill positions (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end). Instead of relying upon season totals, we calibrate points-allowed data to show how each defense fared relative to the difficulty of the schedule it has faced. This provides a fairer approach to judging the quality of individual matchups.

"Adj. FPA," or adjusted fantasy points allowed, reflects how far above or below players' weekly PPR fantasy point averages that defense held opponents at that position. A positive number means that the matchup is favorable; a negative number means it's unfavorable. Also remember that teams often use multiple running backs and wide receivers in a game, and these plus/minus averages cover all of a team's personnel at that position.

Finally, a caveat: Matchups are only one ingredient in my rankings formula. Not every favorable matchup should be exploited, nor unfavorable matchup avoided. If you want my -- and the ESPN fantasy staff's -- most complete source for whom to start and sit each week, consult our weekly rankings.

Quarterbacks

Matchups highlight: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at Jacksonville Jaguars). Herbert continues to benefit from being the focal point of a pass-heavy offense, averaging 20.3 fantasy points (seventh among QBs) and 41.7 dropbacks (second). Herbert has performed remarkably well in light of seeing a ton of defensive pressure, as his 134 times contacted are the most among quarterbacks. Herbert has an easier assignment than usual this week, as the Jaguars' 8.0 quarterback contact and 1.3 sack averages are bottom-10 in the league, and they've seen five consecutive quarterbacks score 20-plus fantasy points against them, including unheralded options Geno Smith (Week 9) and Davis Mills (Week 10) the past two weeks.

Others to like:

Matchup to avoid: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Buffalo Bills). He has slipped into a pattern of inconsistency in recent weeks, perhaps held back by the Buccaneers' numerous wide receiver injuries, and more than half of Mayfield's 22.92 fantasy points last week came with his team trailing by 10-plus points on the scoreboard. He's in a particularly tough spot this week against the Bills, who haven't surrendered more than 14.6 points to any individual quarterback since Week 1. In that span, the Bills have faced the league's top two scoring quarterbacks, Drake Maye (Week 5) and Patrick Mahomes (Week 9).

Quarterback Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 11 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA @CLE 1 -6.1 LAC 32 8.9 TB 2 -5.7 @PIT 31 7.3 @BUF 3 -5.4 GB 30 5.9 BYE 4 -5.3 @LV 29 5.8 KC 5 -4.9 @MIA 28 4.3 @JAX 6 -4.0 @MIN 27 4.1 SF 7 -3.8 @ARI 26 3.4 BAL 8 -3.5 @NE 25 3.2 CAR 9 -3.2 NYJ 24 3.1 @DEN 10 -3.1 HOU 23 2.7 @TEN 11 -2.9 CHI 22 2.1 DET 12 -2.7 BYE 21 1.8 @NYG 13 -2.5 @PHI 20 1.6 SEA 14 -2.0 CIN 19 1.4 WSH 15 -1.6 @LAR 18 -0.5 @ATL 16 -1.6 DAL 17 -1.4

Running backs

Matchups highlight: Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers (at Atlanta Falcons). Dowdle's emergence as the Panthers' starting running back was inevitable. His metrics have been considerably better than Chuba Hubbard's since Hubbard returned from a calf strain in Week 7. Over the past four weeks, Dowdle totaled 68 more rushing yards than expected, nine explosive runs (10-plus yards gained) and 16.2% of his carries clocked at least 15 mph, per Next Gen Stats, while Hubbard's numbers in the same categories were minus-45, one and 11.8%. Dowdle's 43.4 fantasy points and 76% rate of offensive snaps played the past two weeks set him up for a huge game facing this near-league-best matchup. Two of the position's best single-game scores of 2025 have come against the Falcons in the past four weeks alone (Jonathan Taylor's 49.6 fantasy points in Week 10 and Christian McCaffrey's 39.1 in Week 7).

Others to like:

Matchup to avoid: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Detroit Lions). Is there truly any matchup in which Barkley is a must-sit? Perhaps not, since he's the RB11 in total fantasy points and RB13 in points per game. But he's more matchup-susceptible than you might think. Barkley has a pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry and three games with fewer than 10 fantasy points, and both his explosive-play rate and average speed are down this season compared to his big 2024. This is one of Barkley's toughest matchups all season, against a Lions team that has allowed more than 15 points to a running back only once (Quinshon Judkins, 21.5 in Week 4), and has allowed 10-plus fantasy points only six times.

Running Back Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 11 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA @DEN 1 -7.6 @PIT 32 12.6 @PHI 2 -5.5 CAR 31 9.5 CIN 3 -5.4 GB 30 5.6 SEA 4 -5.3 TB 29 5.5 CHI 5 -5.2 @LV 28 5.5 BAL 6 -4.0 @MIA 27 5.0 @TEN 7 -3.9 @BUF 26 2.9 KC 8 -3.7 DAL 25 1.8 @CLE 9 -3.6 BYE 24 1.2 NYJ 10 -3.5 @ARI 23 1.2 SF 11 -3.0 @ATL 22 1.2 @LAR 12 -2.8 DET 21 0.8 LAC 13 -2.7 @JAX 20 0.6 @MIN 14 -2.3 HOU 19 0.5 @NYG 15 -2.1 WSH 18 -0.5 BYE 16 -0.9 @NE 17 -0.7

Wide receivers

Matchups highlight: Tee Higgins, Bengals (at Steelers). The Steelers might have name brands in their secondary, including seven-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey and six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay, but they've consistently struggled to rein in opposing wide receivers. For the season, they've afforded the position the most fantasy points per game (40.6) and the most targets (215), with 15 wide receivers scoring at least 15 points in a game against them. Higgins is one of the names on that list, totaling 21.6 points on 10 targets when the two teams met in Week 7, a game in which Ja'Marr Chase (38.1 points on 23 targets) also had huge numbers. Higgins continues to put up fantasy-relevant numbers despite being Joe Flacco's No. 2 target. He has averaged 19.3 points (fifth best among wide receivers) since Flacco's installation as the starter.

Others to like:

Matchup to avoid: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. Kansas City Chiefs). Troy Franklin's recent emergence has cut sharply into Sutton's usage. Franklin has a 30.6% target share to Sutton's 19.7% over the past four weeks, with Franklin overtaking Sutton in terms of total targets for the season (73-66). That puts Sutton into "sit him" territory this week against the Chiefs, the No. 1 schedule-adjusted defense against wide receivers over the past five weeks and No. 3 for the season. Only three wide receivers have scored as many as 15 fantasy points against the Chiefs in 2025, and you'd have to go all the way back to Week 1 to find two of them.

Wide Receiver Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 11 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA @DEN 1 -8.5 CIN 32 10.2 @TEN 2 -7.5 @MIN 31 8.2 KC 3 -7.3 @LV 30 5.1 BYE 4 -6.0 CHI 29 4.6 SF 5 -5.9 NYJ 28 4.3 WSH 6 -5.2 @MIA 27 4.2 CAR 7 -5.0 BYE 26 4.1 @JAX 8 -4.6 @ARI 25 3.6 @LAR 9 -4.0 @BUF 24 3.2 @CLE 10 -3.8 TB 23 1.1 BAL 11 -3.7 DAL 22 0.4 @NE 12 -3.4 GB 21 0.2 @ATL 13 -2.7 HOU 20 -0.2 @PHI 14 -2.5 SEA 19 -0.2 DET 15 -1.3 @NYG 18 -0.3 LAC 16 -0.7 @PIT 17 -0.5

Tight ends

Matchups highlight: Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders (at Miami Dolphins). The bye week takes two of the top seven tight ends (TE2 Tyler Warren, TE7 Juwan Johnson) out of commission, forcing fantasy managers to get more creative at the position. Why not Ertz, who has a 23.7% target share over the past five weeks? The opposing Dolphins have struggled mightily against tight ends all season -- their 3.5 adjusted FPA is fourth most -- but especially so over the past two weeks, surrendering a combined 35.9 fantasy points to Baltimore Ravens tight ends in Week 9 and 22.0 to Bills tight ends in Week 10.

Matchup to avoid: Sam LaPorta, Lions (at Eagles). While he has rebounded somewhat from his disappointing sophomore campaign, averaging 11.9 fantasy points after only 10.9 last season, both averages fall noticeably shy of the 14.1 he averaged as a rookie in 2023. LaPorta has a modest 18.6% target share and only four red zone targets all season. That's not a large enough workload to keep him above the matchups tier among tight ends, and this is one of his toughest. The Eagles have held the position to the fewest fantasy points per target (1.22), with only three individuals scoring as many as 10 points in a game against them.