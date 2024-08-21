2024 NHL offseason moves: Fantasy impact of trades, signings

How was that for a frenzied day of free agent signings? A frenetic flurry of activity to cap off what's already been an exciting offseason, with a trade-based goalie carousel first helping to redefine the pecking order for fantasy hockey next fall. Now we can comb through a comprehensive list of ex-UFAs (if only for a minute) settling into their new homes ahead of 2024-25, highlighting those who feature most intriguingly within the fantasy scope.

A change of address can go a long way to determining a player's fantasy outlook -- good or bad. Only the cream of the crop are team-proof, in the sense that Jake Guentzel's final landing place wouldn't have an impact on his projections a whole lot for the coming season.

But whether the prognosis for fantasy points goes up or down, the offseason frenzy is also just fun. Drawing up to-the-minute depth charts with each move and wondering how a new coach will deploy a new weapon makes for enjoyable analysis.

With that in mind, let's spin through all the wheeling, dealing, and signing that occurs as the NHL reshapes itself for the 2024-25 campaign. (Note: Some of these are a couple of weeks old, but this space is the first we've had to discuss them for the fantasy realm.)

Bolts reel in Guentzel, Preds nab Stamkos/Marchessault

Jake Guentzel, W, Tampa Bay Lightning: Arguably the top prize available in free agency from a fantasy perspective, Guentzel was a smash hit in his brief run with the Carolina Hurricanes last season following a deadline trade out of Pittsburgh. That result went to show that his elite scoring skills can be a fit anywhere there is talent to play with -- and the Lightning offer plenty of that up front in Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. The super trio may not be together all the time at five-on-five, but Guentzel will get his and get a massive boon from the power play -- which is something that fell by the wayside in his recent time in Pittsburgh. -Sean Allen

Steven Stamkos, LW/C; Jonathan Marchessault, RW/C, Nashville Predators: Supposing Andrew Brunette leaves his line of Filip Forsberg/Ryan O'Reilly/Gustav Nyquist alone -- because why mess with a good thing? -- Stamkos seems poised to slide in on left wing on the other scoring unit, with Marchessault slipping in on the right side. If so, either Tommy Novak or Colton Sissons is in for a fresh new gig in centering the two Stanley Cup champions. There's also an outside chance Stamkos shifts back to center, opening the door for Luke Evangelista to earn a spot alongside the two veterans.

Bottom line, while Stamkos isn't likely to reach 81 points again in his new Nashville digs, and Marchessault will be hard-pressed to score 42 goals for a second season, we don't expect a massive drop-off from either veteran. And at least one young player is about the benefit from playing with these proven winners. That definitely needs serious fantasy-focussed attention in training camp. -Victoria Matiash

Reunion in Columbus

Sean Monahan, C, Columbus Blue Jackets: In one of the day's more intriguing signings, the Jackets lasso in Johnny Gaudreau's former center in Calgary. Skating on a scoring line with Gaudreau, Monahan earned 82 points in 78 games six years ago. He took a bit of a tumble thereafter, at least until this past season when the veteran center experienced a nice resurgence in popping out 59 points, split between Montreal and Winnipeg. If he lands on Gaudreau's line and power play, a 65-point campaign is hardly out of the question. Those two were rather magical together for well more than a minute. Remember, the sixth-overall draft pick (2013) is still only 29 years old. -V.M.

Reinhart stays put

Sam Reinhart, C/W, Florida Panthers: Not much to say here, as the Panthers and Reinhart said it all with their Stanley Cup victory. Would you project him for another 57-goal campaign? Probably not, but the Panthers will return him to the top line with Aleksander Barkov for another season in their primes, so another run toward 50 isn't out of the question. He remains a top-20 skater. -S.A.

Montour joins Kraken

Brandon Montour, D, Seattle Kraken: Fresh off a Stanley Cup run, Montour goes to the Kraken as a massive boon to their defensive group. Vince Dunn has had his moments, but Montour comes in as a clear frontrunner to anchor the power play for Seattle. He didn't reach the heights of his career 2022-23 season this past year, but he also contended with recovery from offseason surgery for much of it. The skill is still there and this is a spot Montour can thrive. The overall output of the offense won't be as awesome as it was in Florida, so the career year might be in the rear-view, but there is still value here. -V.M.

Back in Florida, Aaron Ekblad presents as the top candidate to (again) inherit the gig on the Panthers' No. 1 power play. Especially since Oliver Ekman-Larsson is also bound for elsewhere (see below). If that's how the fantasy cookie crumbles, we can expect Ekblad to register more than the four power-play points he garnered in 2023-24. Like 19 or 20, as he put up the two previous seasons. -S.A.

Stephenson seeks a new role in Seattle

Chandler Stephenson, C/LW, Seattle Kraken: A role on a top-six line and power play in Seattle should help Stephenson mimic his output from his most recent years in Vegas. So, we're anticipating a total ranging between 60 and 65 points in a full, healthy season. Where he exactly fits in -- either on the wing or in replacement of Jared McCann at center -- presents as a pertinent question closer to the launch of the regular season. -V.M.

Duchene sticks in Dallas

Matt Duchene, C, Dallas Stars: Signing another incentive-laden one-year deal, the 33-year-old can likely be counted on to near replicate this past season's 65-points total, at minimum, including more than 20 goals. Such a figure still proves valuable in deeper fantasy leagues and should be selected in the later rounds of those drafts. -V.M.

Bruins have a new top center

Elias Lindholm, C/W, Boston Bruins: Move over Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha, there's a new No. 1 in town. The Bruins aren't paying Lindholm nearly $8-million/year to toil away on their third unit. Meaning the veteran is in position to once more put up numbers similar to those enjoyed while centering the likes of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk (before they bolted). Skating on a top line with David Pastrnak or Brad Marchand - and both on the power play - will help Lindholm rebound off his two most recent mediocre campaigns. Particularly last year's ho-hum split between the Canucks and Flames. In such a promising spot, the (still only) 29-year-old boasts 80-point potential. -V.M.