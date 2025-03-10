Weekly picks: Logan Stankoven, Josh Norris on the rise following trade deadline

Open Extended Reactions

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Forwards

Josh Norris, C, Buffalo Sabres (1.97 FPPG, 46.0% available): The Sabres seem excited about their new acquisition, lining Norris up as the team's top pivot. He's skating with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch both on and off the power play. The major knock on Norris in recent seasons is his health, not his talent. This could be an important reset for his career. Pick him up for the stretch run in fantasy, but also keep him on the short list for a bigger breakout next season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning (1.36 FPPG, 58.0% available): Do we need to analyze this beyond the obvious? He's in the Lightning top six, playing with Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel. Bjorkstrand even got some power-play looks on the top unit on Saturday against the Bruins, and while the results were pretty bad for this one game, the players surrounding him should keep Bjorkstrand relevant.

Logan Stankoven, C, Carolina Hurricanes (1.25 FPPG, 87.5% available): The Hurricanes were certainly eager to give Stankoven chances to succeed, lining him up in Mikko Rantanen's spot at the top of the depth chart. To that end, he picked up a goal in his debut. While the fantasy upside is obvious, the downside is that it's not a lock for Stankoven to stay there if the line stagnates at five-on-five.

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Los Angeles Kings (0.95 FPPG, 96.2% available): You know what? I'm into it. Even though Kuzmenko is being passed around like a hot potato, I think there could be something here. The Kings top duo of Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe have been struggling at even strength in recent weeks. They've had only two games (24:33 at five-on-five) with Kuzmenko, and the results have been positive (three goals for, one against and a solid 14.26 shot attempts per 10 minutes).

Defense

Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils (1.31 FPPG, 63.1% available): What a cascade of bad injury luck for the Devils. Jack Hughes is irreplaceable, but the Devils do have an answer for Dougie Hamilton missing time. Luke showed us plenty last season as a rookie in handling the power play and he should be a top target for anyone missing Hamilton down the stretch.

Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks (99.2% available): You have to take a chance, right? The Blackhawks' top blue-line prospect got the call after Seth Jones cleared out of town, and it's a safe assumption that Levshunov will be given the rest of the season to test the waters. The 19-year-old has handled himself well in the AHL, with 22 points and - crucially - three power-play goals.

Editor's Note: A previous note about Aaron Ekblad has been removed following the news that Ekblad has been suspended for 20 games.

Short-term streamers

Karel Vejmelka, G, Utah Hockey Club (1.95 FPPG, 85.4% available): He has to get through the Maple Leafs on Monday. After that, it looks like a good week to celebrate his contract extension as he'll face the Ducks (sixth most fantasy points to opposing goaltenders), Kraken (14th) and Canucks (16th), with no back-to-backs on the slate. If you need quantity from the crease, with some upside for quality, Vejmelka is worth a look this week and beyond.

There is also some schedule efficiency baked in here, as the Utah HC play four games on off-nights for the majority of the league. If you are in playoff-qualifying desperation mode, Vejmelka paired with Jeremy Swayman, Elvis Merzlikins, Sergei Bobrovsky, Darcy Kuemper, Filip Gustavsson, Jacob Markstrom, Igor Shesterkin, Linus Ullmark or Andrei Vasilevskiy would get you at least five games from one roster spot (accounting for potential rest days), but with the scheduled upside of seven starts this week.

Tanner Pearson, LW, Vegas Golden Knights (1.15 FPPG, 99.6% available): Pearson is playing on a stacked top line that features both Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. In 30:23 of total ice time in recent games, the trio has 33 shot attempts and three goals (but also three against). Pearson may not be long for this opportunity, but it comes at the right time: The Knights have a four-game week on the road against the likes of the Penguins, Blue Jackets, Sabres and Red Wings.

Ross Colton, LW, Colorado Avalanche (1.67 FPPG, 72.4% available): A couple of multi-point outings from Colton have me nostalgic for the early season, when he was a key piece to replace injuries across the Avs lineup ... before he got injured himself. Things probably won't be as good as they were then, with Colorado's roster now healthy and having fortified the third line and secondary power play, but both of those do feature Colton, so it's a net positive.

Will Cuylle, LW, New York Rangers (1.69 FPPG, 68.1% available): What is this, October? Colton and Cuylle scoring better than 2.0 fantasy points per game? Another throwback to early-season value, Cuylle finds himself on a Rangers second line featuring J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad.

Arturs Silovs, G, Vancouver Canucks (-2.13 FPPG, 98.5% available): The Canucks week is actually just two sets of back-to-back games. Assuming Kevin Lankinen handles the tougher opponent each time, Silovs could find himself with a two-game week that features the Flames (second-most fantasy points to opposing goaltenders) and Blackhawks (15th).

Simon Edvinsson, D, Detroit Red Wings (1.63 FPPG, 89.9% available): Like Utah, the Red Wings have a four-game week mostly based around off-nights for the rest of the league, which makes Edvinsson appealing as a potential bench addition this week. In daily lineup leagues, Edvinsson could pair with a defender from the Bruins, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Kings, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, Penguins, Sharks, Lightning, Golden Knights or Capitals to give you seven games of action from one roster spot.