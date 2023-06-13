Fantasy women's basketball: Liz Loza's risers and fallers for Week 4

The only constant in sports (and life) is change. While consistency is key to a winning strategy, the ebb and flow of production often can't be avoided.

Tracking the endless ups and downs over 40 games and nearly four months can become a heady operation. Segmenting the journey, however, into weekly updates allows managers to live (and play) in the now.

That's exactly what my Risers and Fallers column aims to accomplish, as we utilize ESPN's metrics database and resident stats ace Kyle Soppe for a deeper look at the numbers.

Risers

The Sparks have been struggling, dropping two of their last three games and dealing with injuries to Chiney Ogwumike (foot) and Layshia Clarendon (foot). Despite the tumult, however, Canada has been serving for fantasy managers. The second-most added player in ESPN's fantasy game, Canada is coming off of a season-best 18 point effort on June 11th. She's now managed double-digit points in three straight outings (11-16-18). The Los Angeles native has also cleared 30 minutes in six of her seven total efforts, averaging 31.3 minutes on the season.

Canada is out there facilitating (5+ assists in all 5 games this month), stealing (at least 3 steals in three of her last five), and taking all the shots (career-high 3.6 per game). Her efficiency beyond the arc has been subpar, but her sterling free throw percentage (95.5%) more than makes up for it. She's a top-30 fantasy play (27.9 fantasy points per game, who has arrived at must-start territory.

Sutton's ascent continues to be one of the best storylines of the season, after being away from the W since 2020. The 24-year-old started hot, coming off the bench and averaging 30 minutes as well as 10.6 points per game heading into last Friday's rematch at Dallas. Injuries to Moriah Jefferson (ankle) and Shey Peddy (Achilles), however, thrust Sutton into a starting role in that effort on June 9. Sutton answered the call, recording a season-high 16 points and 9 assists.

Since joining the starting lineup, Sutton has flexed her scoring muscle. The former Texas standout has sunk 9 of 28 buckets and 7 of 8 free throw attempts over her last pair of games. She's also coming off of a career-best number of 3-point attempts (5). Sutton appears to have carved out a legit playmaking role for herself and fantasy managers. Her solid free throw average (78.9%) in combination with a regular number of dimes gives her a solid floor for fantasy purposes.

The Fever have played a string of close games recently, featuring hero moments from Wheeler. The 32-year-old posted a double-double (12 points, 12 assists) in the team's three-point victory at Chicago on June 6th. While she missed what would have been a game-winning three at the buzzer, Wheeler managed a season-best 17 points versus the Mercury last Sunday.The ninth-year vet now has 54 total points over her last four games (only 19 points over her first four of 2023) and 23 total assists in her last three efforts.

Wheeler has proven to be a key component to Indiana's potential success. The team was +9 in her 32 minutes versus Phoenix. But in the eight minutes she was subbed out, the Fever ran cold with a -12 point deficit. That bodes well for Wheeler's playing time... and forthcoming fantasy production.

Dallas signed Sims to a rest-of-season contract on June 7. The 30-year-old vet has since managed at least 20 points in each effort. While she's not done much shooting (no more than 7 field goals attempted), she has been effectively facilitating, recording 21 assists over her 66 total minutes. It's worth noting that she played one more minute than starter Veronica Burton at New York on Sunday. Sims' upside could soar were that trend to continue, especially via the Wings' fast-paced offense.

Fallers

Parker is an E-L-I-T-E talent, but she's struggled to produce from a fantasy POV, falling outside of the top-35 in terms of fantasy points per game (22). She managed an uptick in production on Sunday versus Chicago (10 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assist, 5 blocks), but it was her first outing over 30 fantasy points since the season opener on May 20.

Overall, June has been a down month for the 37-year-old, who has averaged 3.6 rebounds per contests after opening the year with a 6.8 rebound average in May. Limited to 22.3 minutes per game, Parker's statistical ceiling appears capped.

Follow Liz on Twitter: @LizLoza_FF