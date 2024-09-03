Open Extended Reactions

There are just over two weeks left in the regular season in the WNBA. With fantasy managers entering the stretch run in their respective leagues, maximizing matchups and games played holds even more weight during these final days of the marathon.

Increased importance for each transaction makes this content space an even more helpful destination for those refining and reshaping rosters.

With an eye on finding some of the better additions for this coming week in WNBA, the selection of streaming candidates below factors in recent production and usage trends, as well as looming matchup metrics. Players are listed in order of preference.

Odyssey Sims, G, Los Angeles Sparks (Rostered in 39.6% of ESPN leagues)

With the Sparks hit hard by injuries this season, the league afforded the team a hardship pact to bolster the roster. Acquiring Sims via such a deal has proven savvy, as the veteran guard has popped off with big box scores in recent outings. Look for a strong finish as Sims leads a pace-driven offense with real freedom to find shots for others and herself. A quick look at the assist column in recent games also suggests she's a worthy target in passing props. Even in the twilight of her career, Sims has the right blend of role and production potential to help your fantasy roster.

Michaela Onyenwere, F, Chicago Sky (12.8%)

Surging for a Sky team missing two of its three top scorers, Onyenwere has stepped up in a major way on the offensive end. With four consecutive double-digit scoring performances entering the new week, the emergent combo forward can be expected to log major minutes with significant usage for the team's three matchups this week. Per the matchup metrics, Onyenwere and her rookie frontcourt mate Angel Reese could thrive against the likes of the Sparks and Wings this week, the two most generous defenses during the past five games.

Tiffany Hayes, G, Las Vegas Aces (8.5%)

Coming out of retirement earlier this summer to join the reigning champs, Hayes was once considered merely a luxury addition to a deep rotation. With the playoffs looming, Hayes has become a core piece of the team's rotation, tasked with playmaking and point-of-attack defense. With the ability to pull off big games on the glass or on the defensive end, this savvy vet merits attention ahead of a week that includes a matchup with the depleted Sky.

Lindsay Allen, G, Chicago Sky (7.9%)

The Sky make for a popular rotation this week, as Allen joins Onyenwere as a worthy waiver warrior for the week. Recent game logs suggest Allen is capable of consistently producing points, 3-pointers and dimes for fantasy managers. The aforementioned injury bug that has hit the team results in a major role for Allen, as she should hover around 30 minutes of action with real offensive equity in the final days of the season.