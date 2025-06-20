Open Extended Reactions

Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Risers

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F, Connecticut Sun (39.6% rostered, +22.4)

Nelson-Ododa is one of the few bright spots on a Sun team that ranks near the bottom of the league in both offensive and defensive rating. he has scored 20 or more fantasy points in each of her past three games and played 23 or more minutes in two of them. She currently ranks third in fantasy points on the Sun, trailing only Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles. If you need a forward and want to get ahead of the Monday waiver wire rush, now is a great time to add Nelson-Ododa.

Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics (42.6% rostered, +10.3)

I wrote about Stefanie Dolson a few weeks ago in this column as a faller, given her lack of production despite playing ample minutes as a starter. That opened the door for Austin, who was inserted into the Mystics' starting lineup on Wednesday and she delivered with 32 fantasy points in 27 minutes. This could be a sign of things to come, especially considering Austin also scored 26 fantasy points in the only other game this season where she played 20 or more minutes. While her health remains a concern for the rest of the season, if you're looking to replace Napheesa Collier (knee), Austin is absolutely worth a look.

Fallers

Brittney Griner, C, Atlanta Dream (95.2% rostered, -1.9)

Griner has struggled over her past four games, putting up just 15.7 fantasy points per game. She's played 23 or more minutes in only two of those games and has failed to reach double digits in points or rebounds in all four. Most of Griner's fantasy value comes from those two categories, so the dip is concerning. Still, the Dream are climbing in our league power rankings, so it's worth keeping an eye on whether Griner can bounce back. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor closely.

Kayla McBride, G, Minnesota Lynx (95.8% rostered, -0.8%)

McBride has scored just 25 total fantasy points over her last two games -- a drop-off after posting 30 or more in each of the prior three outings. The Lynx currently sit atop the league power rankings, and with Collier out due to a knee injury, they'll need all the offense they can get. While McBride's recent production isn't ideal, she's still a player to roster and monitor. She should continue to see ample minutes, especially with Jessica Shepard out due to her EuroBasket commitment.