We're firmly in the second-half stretch of the WNBA season -- the part of the calendar where urgency rises, rotations tighten and every game carries a little more weight.

It's also a window where younger players start getting real chances. Injuries, rest management, and playoff positioning create openings -- and the league's emerging talent is stepping into them.

At the same time, international play has winded down. That means key contributors who've been overseas are rejoining their teams, shifting dynamics across rosters and rotations.

We've seen this international influence in the streaming market for weeks now, with two names below as further examples of how timing, opportunity and talent are converging right now. Let's take a look at how to navigate the week ahead.

Backcourt

Rachel Banham, G, Chicago Sky (rostered in 19.6% of ESPN leagues): Even deep into her career, Banham is establishing a career high in scoring efficiency. The Sky have empowered her to create for herself and others this season, with awesome results in recent weeks. Since June 27, Banham has delivered double-digit scoring in 12 of 13 games while sinking more than three 3-pointers per game over this productive stretch. With the Mystics and Dream on the schedule this week, Banham could continue to excel against subpar defenses.

Aari McDonald, G, Indiana Fever (22.1%): With Caitlin Clark's return still unclear, McDonald continues to help score and create for the Fever offense. A savvy veteran with the ability to conduct pick-and-roll sets in her sleep, McDonald has been very productive as a passer in recent games and can even pop for big scoring nights once in a while. Looking ahead, the Fever will finish the week against Banham's Sky, a team with the worst defensive rating in the league over the past 10 games.