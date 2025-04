The Video Assistant Referee took centre stage again on Wednesday night, as Arsenal were awarded a penalty and Real Madrid controversially had a spot kick taken away in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Arsenal won 2-1 on the night, and 5-1 on aggregate.

There were similarities between the incidents, so why did the VAR get involved, and why were there opposing conclusions? And why did cancelling Madrid's penalty take so long?