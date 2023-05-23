Pep Guardiola has called on Manchester City's legal battle with the Premier League to be resolved quickly so "people will stop talking."

City lifted their fifth league title in six years on Sunday, but the club's success on the pitch has been questioned after they were charged with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules in February.

City, who deny any wrongdoing, have been referred to an independent commission and while it's unknown how long the process will take Guardiola wants a decision quickly in the hope that any "doubts" over his team's achievements will be put to bed.

"What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible then if we have done something wrong everybody will know it," Guardiola said on Tuesday. "And if we are, like we believe, as a club for many years in the right way then the people will stop talking about that.

"We would love it tomorrow, this afternoon better than tomorrow. We would love it. Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts."

City were charged by the Premier League following a four-year investigation, with the club accused of breaching financial rules between 2009 and 2018. If they are found guilty, City could be hit with punishments including a fine, points deduction or relegation from the Premier League.

"We accept it [the charges] is there," Guardiola said. "If it happened it happened. It was the same with UEFA and now the Premier League. [But] let's go, 24 hours sit down and lawyers present. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone.

"But I know there are many cases around the world and maybe they are so busy. Hopefully they can do it as soon as possible. We want to defend our principles and if people doubt, OK, let's go, let's do it as soon as possible please."