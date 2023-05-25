Manchester United forward Antony was taken off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury during the first half of his team's 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Thursday.

The Brazil international looked in distress as he left the field at Old Trafford in the 29th minute, with top-four seeking United going into half-time leading 2-0. The end result saw Erik ten Hag's side clinch a spot in the top four and a place in next season's Champions League.