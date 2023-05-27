LIVE: Latest from final day of 2022-23 Premier League season

It's the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, and there's a lot to play for. Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford are fighting for the final place in the Europa Conference League; while at the bottom of the table, two of Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United will join Southampton in the Championship next season.

What do you need to read or know to set up the final day? Fear not: we've got you covered.

Arsenal fell short of their first Premier League title since the "Invincibles" did it in 2003-04, but does this mean their season was a failure? James Olley assesses how we should judge the Gunners' 2022-23 campaign.

Brighton have been one of the stories of the season thanks to their remarkable manager, Roberto De Zerbi: Tom Hamilton sat down with the Seagulls' boss to get a sense of what makes him tick.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are on a tear this season, cementing a fifth league title in six seasons and standing two games away from a historic treble. But is their path to glory easier or harder than the one Man United took when they completed a three-trophy season back in 1999-2000? Rob Dawson compares and contrasts the two rivals.

How did the bottom three go down? Ryan O'Hanlon (E+) has the deceptively simple answer for their woes: terrible, way-below-average goalkeeping. And, of course, we have everything you need to watch for this weekend across Europe's big five leagues in one handy file.

Don't miss a moment of the action as ESPN brings you all the latest updates, commentary and analysis beginning Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET.