When are the Premier League fixtures released for the 2023-24 season?

The 2023-24 Premier League fixtures will published at 9 a.m. BST / 4 a.m. ET, on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Burnley and Sheffield United were promoted automatically, while Luton Town came through the playoffs to play in the Premier League for the first time.

The season will kick off on the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 12 and end on Sunday, May 19.

The fixtures for the EFL, including the Championship, will be out on Thursday, June 22, 2023 , with the opening matches on the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023