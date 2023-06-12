Craig Burley says Manchester City "almost handed one of the big upsets in UCL finals history" to Inter Milan despite their narrow 1-0 win. (1:47)

Manchester United have distanced themselves from comments made by Brandon Williams in the aftermath of Manchester City's treble with the club unhappy with the defender's actions, sources have told ESPN.

Williams appeared to mock City's achievement in an Instagram story posted on Saturday night which read: "Nobody wants a sloppy seconds."

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

United were the first English team to complete a treble of the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999.

Williams also criticised former United defender Rio Ferdinand, who was working at Saturday's Champions League final in Istanbul as a pundit for broadcaster BT Sport.

Williams wrote: "@rioferdy5 Bet you don't congratulate if you was player keep the same morals. too face is boring." He continued: "You don't praise simple as. Fakessssssssss for [money emoji]."

Brandon Williams was very critical of rivals Manchester City after they won the Champions League on Saturday. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Speaking after City had beaten Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League to complete the treble, Ferdinand called Pep Guardiola's team "immortal."

United are disappointed with Williams' posts with one source telling ESPN that his comments are "not welcomed." The club refused to comment when approached by ESPN.

Williams, 22, struggled to break into Erik ten Hag's last season and was limited to just one appearance. He has made 51 appearances for the club since making his first-team debut in 2019, scoring once. His contract at Old Trafford runs until 2024 with the option of another year.

- Ranking every treble-winning team: How do Man City compare?

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that United are monitoring Napoli's Kim Min-Jae and Monaco' s Axel Disasi but their priority in the transfer market remains landing a top-class striker and a midfielder.

United, according to sources, have asked to be kept informed of developments regarding the two defenders, although there has been no direct contact with their clubs.

United are expected to make their opening offer for Chelsea's Mason Mount this week despite a gap in valuation. Mount will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer and is open to a move to United.