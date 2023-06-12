Man City boss Pep Guardiola recaps his team completing the treble after beating Inter 1-0 in the Champions League final. (0:59)

After winning a historic European treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, Manchester City paraded their trophies through the streets on Monday. The rainy weather didn't stop fans from flooding the Manchester city centre and celebrating the second English side in history to complete the treble.

If City made the most of last year's celebrations, this season's parade was even more lively given the momentous occasion. Before kicking off celebrations, City players were spotted on the subway, with a shirtless Jack Grealish enjoying himself.

The route ended with the players, coaches and staff arriving at a main stage where they hoisted the trophies, danced and embraced each other.

Thousands of fans turned out in Manchester, despite the rain. to support City, who chased Arsenal to win the Premier League, defeated rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final and edged Inter Milan in the Champions League final. And would it be a celebration if Guardiola isn't puffing on a cigar?

Premier League record goal scorer Erling Haaland poured champagne on Grealish, who looked on with disbelief while Haaland grinned into the camera.

Erling Haaland really poured champagne on Jack Grealish during Man City's parade 😂👏



If you looked closely, one fan used his body as a canvas to immortalize the historic treble with a tattoo.

The parade continued as players, some drenched from the rain, showed off their three trophies to the fans from the open-top bus.

A creative mural painted on the pavement showed Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne with the trophies.

Players pulled out their dance moves, and we'll let you decide on Stones' strut atop the City bus.

Guardiola reached the main stage, saying "We had to have the best parade with this rain or it is not Manchester!" before a shirtless Haaland came dancing on with the rest of the squad.

And as we expected based on last year's celebrations, Grealish took the microphone to say "I'm the turkey, and the turkey needs feeding!" before taking a swig of a bottle.

Jack Grealish is a Turkey.. 😂



"The turkey needs feeding!"



We even caught a glimpse of the Norwegian giant dancing in the rain.

The celebrations are bound to continue, and Man City will be the favorites to defend these titles next season when we go again.