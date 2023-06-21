United States coach Vlatko Andonovski named his 23-player squad on Wednesday for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe both picked to the team for the fourth time in their careers and 14 players making their World Cup debuts.

Veteran Julie Ertz also made the cut after returning from an injury in April after a long spell away from the game, while Alyssa Thompson, her Angel City FC teammate and NWSL No. 1 in pick in 2023, was also included for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which kicks off on July 20.

Rapinoe is the oldest player on the roster at 37. She will turn 38 on July 5.

Thompson is the youngest player on the roster at 18. She is the fourth teenager and second youngest player ever to be named to a U.S. World Cup roster behind only current USWNT assistant coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak.

The two-time defending champion Americans will be without captain and veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who was left out of the squad because of a foot injury she suffered in April.

Sauerbrunn, who won two World Cups with the USWNT, confirmed in a statement that she will not recover in time from her injury and will miss the tournament. She is one of several injured American players to miss the tournament, including striker Mallory Swanson, who went down with a knee injury in April.

Midfield stalwarts Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario are also sidelined.

"The task of selecting a World Cup team is never easy, but I'm proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for doing the work to put together the best team possible," Andonovski said. "It's the players that make the biggest impact on our environment; they push each other to be better, and I know as a group they are extremely motivated to make our country proud at the World Cup.

"Every player has a different journey to get to this point, so our roster has some amazing stories, and we have a really good mix of veterans and younger players."

The U.S. will face the Netherlands, Vietnam and Portugal in Group E play, with all of its matches taking place in New Zealand. The 2023 edition of the Women's World Cup will be the first to include 32 teams, up from 24 in the previous two, both of which were won by the U.S.

Full U.S. Women's National Team roster by position (club; caps/goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury* (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy* (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher*** (Chicago Red Stars; 90)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook* (OL Reign; 24/1), Crystal Dunn** (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24), Emily Fox* (North Carolina Courage; 28/1), Naomi Girma* (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0), Sofia Huerta* (OL Reign; 29/0), Kelley O'Hara**** (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3), Emily Sonnett** (OL Reign; 74/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Savannah DeMelo* (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Julie Ertz*** (Angel City FC; 118/20), Lindsey Horan** (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27), Rose Lavelle** (OL Reign; 88/24), Kristie Mewis* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez* (Washington Spirit; 24/3), Andi Sullivan* (Washington Spirit; 44/3)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan**** (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121), Megan Rapinoe**** (OL Reign; 199/63), Trinity Rodman* (Washington Spirit; 17/2), Sophia Smith* (Portland Thorns FC; 29/12), Alyssa Thompson* (Angel City FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)