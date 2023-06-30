Transfer Talk: PSG eye Atletico's Joao Felix after failed Chelsea stint

The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Joao Felix set for PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to bring Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, according to Relevo.

The Ligue 1 champions are likely to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer following the departure of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami CF and the continued links of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

PSG are also looking at a new manager to take over for Christophe Galtier, who has been sacked by the club but remains under contract. Galtier is also at the centre of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice, a prosecutor said Friday.

Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique has been linked with taking over as manager at Parc des Princes.

As for Felix, the Portugal playmaker has struggled at Atleti since his €126 million move from Benfica in 2019, netting just 34 goals. Following a high-profile falling-out with manager Diego Simeone last season, it is reported that the LaLiga outfit are eager to offload Felix this summer.

Felix had disappointing loan stint at Chelsea in the second half of last season as he managed just four goals for the west London club.

Whilst the 23-year-old and Atleti are both keen to part ways, Los Colchoneros will o demand a hefty fee for the forward, who is under contract with the club until 2027. It has been reported that a loan move looks the most likely for Felix this summer, with most clubs in Europe reluctant to cough up a huge fee.

Joao Felix could join PSG amid his struggles both at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who will sign a two-year deal with the club, per Fabrizio Romano. The tweet suggests that Chelsea will allow the 33-year-old to depart on a free transfer, despite the Spaniard signing a two-year deal with the club last summer, as recognition for his 11 years of service at Stamford Bridge.

- Liverpool are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after activating his €70m release clause, reports Fabrizio Romano. The report details that the Hungary captain has informed the German outfit of his desire to join the Merseyside club. The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar season in the Bundesliga last year, notching six goals alongside eight assist.

- AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is eager to bring Manchester United midfielder Fred to the club, according to the Sun. The Portuguese coach signed Fred for the Red Devils in 2018, with the report indicating that the Brazil international could depart Old Trafford this summer as he enters the final year of his contract. United are keen to offload several players in the transfer window, which could fund summer signings of their own.

- Manchester United have asked goalkeeper David de Gea to not find a new club, as the Red Devils remain unsure on their goalkeeping situation this summer, per the Sun. Despite the 32-year-old being a free agent, the report reveals that United are unsure if they can afford to bring a new keeper to the club this summer, leaving the door ajar for a potential new deal.

- Atalanta have shown an interest in Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga, according to Calciomercato. The 24-year-old played a minimal role for the north London club last season, featuring in just 146 minutes of Premier League action. With only two years left on his deal, Tanganga could be on the move this summer. The Spurs defender had previously been linked with a move to AC Milan.