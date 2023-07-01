RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is heading to Anfield. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, sources have told ESPN.

Liverpool have activated a release clause in Szoboszlai's contract, which is believed to be in the region of €70 million ($76m), sources said.

Szoboszlai, 22, is expected to travel to Liverpool this weekend for a medical, having already agreed personal terms. If the move goes through, he will become Liverpool's second summer signing after Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister arrived for an initial £35m.

The Hungary international is an attacking midfielder who scored 10 goals and contributed 13 assists in 46 games across all competitions for Leipzig last season. He would be the Bundesliga side's second big-name departure, after Christopher Nkunku joined Chelsea for €60m earlier in the transfer window, and previously attracted interest from Newcastle

Bolstering his midfield has been a top target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp this summer, with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all leaving the club.