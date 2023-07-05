The ESPN FC crew debate how much of an improvement Mason Mount makes to Manchester United's midfield. (1:36)

Mason Mount announced his Chelsea exit on Tuesday night via the tried and true medium of a heartfelt video message posted on social media.

In the clip, Mount took the time to say his goodbyes while laying out the reasons for his departure. He also sincerely thanked Blues fans for their continued support during his lengthy association with the London club he first joined at 6 years old.

His big transfer to Manchester United was finally completed Wednesday, with the transfer fee being around £60 million. The 24-year-old England international had explained that he felt it was the right time to leave Stamford Bridge in search of a new challenge.

"Hi Chelsea fans, given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you, but it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea," Mount said. "I feel you deserve more than just a written statement, so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career."

While many supporters duly expressed their gratitude for the role Mount played in Chelsea's recent successes, including a Champions League triumph in 2021, the departing forward's message wasn't enough to placate everybody.

Indeed, some noticed that the farewell video appeared to have been recorded and prepared quite a while ago, as Mount appears on camera with dyed blonde hair -- while leaked photos of his medical at Carrington revealed that he has reverted back to his natural brown hair.

Others criticised the former Blue for lacking emotion and seemingly reading his message from a script, while others accused him of using algorithmic AI chat software to write the letter for him!

However, with the benefit of a little additional context, it quickly becomes evident that Mount's goodbye to the Chelsea family is hardly the oddest attempt made by a player to leave a club on good terms. Far from it, in fact.

Mason Mount is unveiled as a new Manchester United player. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

For instance, Gabriel Jesus uploaded a fully edited mini-movie when he left Manchester City for Arsenal last summer. The film featured a voiceover from the Brazilian striker and included a full narrative arc from his childhood playing football on the streets of Sao Paulo to his formative days at Palmeiras, to his six-year stint at the Etihad.

Indeed, the fully fleshed out, massively over-produced farewell video has become something of a staple in recent years. Erling Haaland included a string of his own highlights set to a stirring classical score in his thank you to Borussia Dortmund fans after sealing his transfer to Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling brought his seven-year stay at Manchester City to an end with a slick video message that included snippets of interviews, and then several minutes of his own personal highlights.

Paul Pogba left Manchester United in very much the same vein he arrived: with a flashy media blitz that included a stylish red-and-black hued farewell video.

"I feel privileged to have played for this club," the French midfielder wrote after returning to Juventus. "Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans."

After bringing his long and incredibly successful eight-year tenure at Bayern Munich to a close, Robert Lewandowski hung up his No. 9 jersey for the final time and wrote a tender farewell note to everybody at the Bavarian club in not one, not two, but three different languages.

The prize for the least effort ever applied to a goodbye message must surely be bestowed upon Samuel Eto'o, who wrote an emotional note to thank the "warm, passionate and affectionate" Sampdoria fans after leaving for Turkey in the summer of 2015.

However, it was soon realised that Eto'o's tear-jerking farewell bore an uncanny resemblance to the open letter written by the Cameroon striker to thank the "warm, passionate and affectionate" Everton fans for their support on his departure for Sampdoria the previous January.

Just thinking about when Samuel Eto'o brazenly copy+pasted his heartfelt farewell letter to Everton and Sampdoria.



Maximum emotion AND efficiency. pic.twitter.com/pauAr0ZQGk — Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) September 3, 2020

And then came Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who brought an end to his time at LA Galaxy by signing off in his own inimitable cavalier style.

"I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again," the Swede announced after playing his final MLS game in 2019.

"To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball."

Ibrahimovic spent three seasons with the Galaxy and left without winning a single trophy.