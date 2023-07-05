Julien Laurens debates whether Luis Enrique can rediscover Neymar's form from when they worked together at Barcelona. (1:33)

Paris Saint-Germain have appointed Luis Enrique as their new head coach, the club announced.

The French champions looked at a number of candidates to replace Christophe Galtier, who was sacked Wednesday -- including Julian Nagelsmann, who entered talks with the club -- but settled upon former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique.

"The attacking identity is non-negotiable -- it's my philosophy," Luis Enrique said during his presentation on Wednesday. "You have to adapt to your players, my job is to get the best out of my players individually and collectively."

"I am committed to putting a winning team together and I have no doubt that I will be able to do that and give PSG fans something they will like."

Luis Enrique led Barcelona to the treble in 2015. Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Luis Enrique's arrival will mark the start of a "new cycle, with a new style of play."

Luis Enrique has enjoyed coaching spells at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona, whom he guided to the treble in 2015 and another LaLiga title in 2016.

He left Barca in 2017 before taking over as Spain manager a year later, and despite a short spell away following the death of his daughter, Luis Enrique led the country to finish runners-up in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

He also took charge of Spain at the 2022 World Cup but left after they suffered a disappointing round-of-16 exit.

Luis Enrique takes over at PSG during a turbulent time for the club. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have departed this summer, while Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he intends to leave on a free transfer next year.

ESPN reported last month that Neymar is also open to a move away from the French capital.

PSG lifted the Ligue 1 title for a record-breaking 11th time this season, but a disappointing round-of-16 exit from the Champions League saw manager Christophe Galtier sacked after just one season in charge.