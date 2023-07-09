Brenden Aaronson contributed one goal and three assists in his first season at Leeds. Getty Images

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson has completed a season-long loan to Union Berlin from Leeds United, it was announced on Sunday.

ESPN reported that the 22-year-old was edging closer to joining the Bundesliga club last week after Leeds' relegation from the Premier League last season.

Union Berlin finished fourth in the German top flight last season and qualified for the Champions League.

Aaronson joined Leeds from FC Salzburg at the start of the 2022-23 campaign in a transfer worth roughly £23.6 million ($30m) but he sought a move away from Elland Road after they dropped into the Championship.

The midfielder appeared in 36 of 38 matches, scoring once and registering three assists. He initially moved to Leeds to reunite with manager Jesse Marsch, the fellow American who also coached him at Salzburg. Marsch was fired in February.

He debuted for the USMNT in 2020 and established himself as a key player during World Cup qualifying, playing in midfield and as a winger. He came off the bench in all four U.S. matches at the World Cup, playing 108 minutes.