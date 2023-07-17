Julien Laurens debates whether Rasmus Hojlund would be a good signing for Manchester United. (1:35)

Marcus Rashford has agreed to a new long-term contract with Manchester United, sources told ESPN.

The England forward has a verbal agreement with the club for a new five-year contract that would keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

Talks with Rashford are in the final stages before an official announcement is made.

Rashford, 25, is the latest United player to commit their future to the club after Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot agreed to new contracts earlier this year.

Rashford's deal is a boost for manager Erik ten Hag as he prepares his squad for the preseason tour of the United States.

United play French side Lyon in Scotland on Wednesday before flying to New York. They face Arsenal in New Jersey on Saturday,

Marcus Rashford scored twice in his Manchester United debut against FC Midtjylland in 2016. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rashford was a key part of Ten Hag's team last season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions. There has been interest in the player from Paris Saint-Germain but the striker has decided to extend his stay at his boyhood club.

Ten Hag is still keen to boost his forward line this summer with the arrival of a new No. 9. Tottenham's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen have so far proved too expensive and the recruitment department have turned their attention to Rasmus Hojland at Atalanta and Randal Kolo Muani at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sources told ESPN that Atalanta's valuation of Hojland, who scored 10 goals in 34 games last season, has been a stumbling block in negotiations, so other targets are being considered.

United are willing to listen to offers for Anthony Martial, although sources told ESPN they are yet to receive an official approach for the Frenchman.

Martial, who has a year left on his contract, scored nine goals last season but struggled with injuries.