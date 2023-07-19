Alexis Nunes breaks down the top five players to look out for at FIFA Women's World Cup. (4:10)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on the eve of the Women's World Cup that he couldn't guarantee prize money would go directly to players, despite calls from players' union FIFPRO for such guarantees.

The world governing body of soccer announced in June that every player competing in the tournament would be paid at least $30,000 by FIFA, and "we are guaranteeing prize money for players." But Infantino said on Wednesday ensuring such payments go directly to players isn't feasible.

"We have issued recommendations but we are an association of associations," Infantino said. "So whatever payments we do will be through the associations, and then the associations will make the relevant payments to their own players.

"But we are in touch with all the associations, and there are all different situations in different parts of the world -- taxation, residence, and so on, which require special agreements that are agreements for some associations with the players from before, of course.

"So, I think we have been taking some groundbreaking decisions and it's far from the end of the story."

Infantino was quick to point out that prize money from this Women's World Cup has increased to $110 million to be paid to the players in the 32 team squads compared to $30 million in 2019 for 24 teams.

The prize money for this World Cup, however, pales in comparison to the $440 million the men were offered for the World Cup last year in Qatar. Asked about that disparity on Wednesday, Infantino deflected, saying it wasn't something he wanted to discuss until after the tournament was over.

"Well, you know, today is the eve of the opening game of the Women's World Cup and for me it's a moment to focus on the positive, focus on the happiness, focus on the joy," Infantino said. "Until the 20th of August you will hear from me only positive things about everything and everyone.

"If somebody's still not happy about something, well, I'm so sorry. I am happy with everything and I love everyone. As of the 21st of August, we focus on some other issues around the world and all the problems that are coming up."

FIFPRO, the world players union, had previously called on FIFA to offer a "global guarantee" that 30% of the prize money would go to players.

Although Infantino has said that equal prize money between the men's and women's tournament by 2027 is FIFA's goal, he has been not committal, calling it an "ambition" and putting the onus on broadcasters to step up their bids for the rights to air the Women's World Cup.

In previous cycles, FIFA bundled the sale of media rights and sponsorships for the men's World Cup along with the women's tournament, essentially giving the rights to the Women's World Cup for free to those who bid on the men's World Cup.

But for the first time in this tournament, FIFA is selling commercial rights for the women's tournament separately -- and Infantino said that this edition of the Women's World Cup will break even and is self-sustaining at this point.

Earlier this year, FIFA threatened a blackout in some European countries, with Infantino declaring the bids from broadcasters in the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France unacceptable. Deals were eventually reached, but Infantino said Wednesday the agreements were less about an increase in money offered, but rather long-term promotion of the women's game.

"The financial element was not the most important -- we didn't make 10 times more than what was offered or 100 times more than what was offered before," he said. "But we added this promotion element and this is the way, for me, forward to promote the women's game. It's the most effective way to grow women's football."