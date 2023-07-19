The stage is set.

And for two nations with lofty ambitions, the wait is almost over.

When the FIFA Women's World Cup gets underway on Friday, it will not be much longer before Southeast Asian hopefuls Philippines and Vietnam make their debuts at the biggest tournament football has to offer.

With the competition expanding to 32 teams this year, Southeast Asia, as a geographical location will -- for the first time -- boast two representatives at the Women's World Cup.

Three, if Australia -- a member of the ASEAN Football Federation since they joined the Asian Football Confederation -- are included, although the Matildas' first three WWC appearances came when they were part of the Oceania Football Confederation.

Excitement is undoubtedly high in the Philippines and Vietnam camps, and understandably so.

But with the increased hype, there is also a need for tempered expectations.

While no team is ever at a tournament just to make up the numbers, the reality for both the Filipinas and the Vietnamese is that they face an uphill task just to get out of the group stage.

The luck of the draw has not been kind to either.

Philippines' best chance of getting a result will arguably be their Group A opener against Switzerland on Friday.

After that tie, they take on co-hosts New Zealand - who will have the majority who turn up at the 34,500-capacity Wellington Regional Stadium on their side - and then face 1995 winners Norway, who boast a formidable squad headlined by the first-ever winner of the women's Ballon d'Or trophy in Ada Hegerberg.

In their FIFA Women's World Cup debut, Vietnam face the unenviable task of taking on four-time and defending champions United States in their Group E opener. Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

It does not get any easier in Group E for Vietnam, who are set for a baptism of fire on Saturday against defending and four-time champions United States.

Subsequent matches against Portugal and Netherlands are unlikely to see the Vietnamese favourites in either, even if the former are likewise making their WWC debut.

Even if both Philippines and Vietnam do struggle to make any real impact, it must be remembered that both have already surpassed the achievements of the male counterparts by getting this far and qualifying for the competition in the first place.

The true indicator as to whether they pass the test in their first exposure under world football's brightest lights should come in how competitive they are against some top opposition, which will only hold them in good stead for the future.

Instead, Asia's hopes of going far in the tournament are likely to fall on the shoulders of more seasoned campaigners: Japan, China and South Korea, along with the Australians.

As the only former champions from the continent, the Japanese are the continent's best chance but even then, they are far from the same force they were over a decade ago.

They still boast a host of established campaigners including captain Saki Kumagai -- the only remaining player from their 2011 triumph -- but coach Futoshi Ikeda's surprise omission of talismanic attacker Mana Iwabuchi following her struggles for form in England will deprive Nadeshiko of their most potent goal threat in recent times.

Japan's quest to go far at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be led by captain Saki Kumagai -- the only remaining member of the side that won the tournament 12 years ago. Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Although the Japanese have been pitted against powerhouses Spain in Group C, they should be confident in their prospects of seeing off Zambia and Costa Rica to give themselves the best chance of reaching the knockout round before their decisive clash with the Europeans on July 31.

China, runners-up in 1999, could also be one to watch given their recent resurgence -- having won the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup for their first triumph in 16 years despite their status as the continent's record champions.

Nonetheless, the Steel Roses have been dealt a tricky hand at the tournament given they will have to face both Denmark and England, sandwiching what looms as a must-win contest against Haiti on July 28.

South Korea --the team that China beat in the 2022 Women's Asian Cup final, which was the first in four editions that was not contested by either Japan or Australia, will also have to be at their best if they are to advance from Group H, which also contains Germany, Colombia and Morocco.

England-based duo Cho So-hyun (Tottenham) and Lee Geum-min (Brighton) are the standouts in the 23-player squad, but the South Koreans do have the benefit of boasting plenty of experience -- especially in ex-Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun, a six-time Women's Super League champion.

After three representatives -- Japan, Australia and China -- reached the round of 16 last time out, there will be optimism that this year's Women's World Cup will once again be a successful one for Asia.

But with eager-eyed debutants flying the flag for the continent alongside the more seasoned competitors in 2023, success could be defined in many forms.