The United States women's national team begins its 2023 World Cup campaign against Vietnam on Friday (9 p.m. ET, live on Fox) at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The U.S. has won the previous two World Cups, and is the favorite to go all the way again in Australia and New Zealand, despite injuries to key players Catarina Macario, Mallory Swanson and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Follow along for updates, instant analysis and the key moments.