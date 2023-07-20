Chelsea women are closing in on the signing of American forward Mia Fishel ahead of next season, according to ESPN sources.

Fishel will become the next part of Chelsea's rebuild with the 22-year-old set to be their latest signing of the summer. Sources have told ESPN Chelsea will pay in the region of £200,000 for the forward, with London's Evening Standard the first to report the news.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

With Chelsea losing the likes of Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson this summer, Emma Hayes is overhauling the playing squad with USWNT midfielder Catalina Macario, the versatile Canadian Ashley Lawrence, England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and Germany midfielder Sjoeke Nusken all joining.

If the final details are all sorted, Fishel will join Chelsea from Mexico side Tigres on a deal which will be one of the most expensive in the club's history and continues Chelsea's off-season policy of recruiting younger players.

UCLA grad Mia Fishel is on the verge of a move from Tigres to Chelsea in the Women's Super League. Getty Images

Fishel played college football for the UCLA Bruins and was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2022 NWSL but decided to join Tigres in Liga MX Femenil instead. She has represented the U.S. at youth level, but is yet to win her first senior cap. She has an incredible goalscoring record for Tigres with 34 in 43 matches.

Fishel will have to vie with Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Lauren James for a spot in the Chelsea starting lineup.