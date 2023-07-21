Matias Pellegrini's fantastic acrobatic effort for NYCFC proves to be the game winner vs. CF Montreal in MLS. (1:02)

New York City FC announced they have completed the transfer of star forward Valentín "Taty" Castellanos to Italian side S.S. Lazio on Friday for a team-record transfer fee.

The MLS club did not disclose financial details, but multiple reports said Lazio paid about $16.7 million (€15m) to complete the transaction.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

NYCFC also will receive a percentage if the Serie A side get a transfer fee in the future for the 24-year-old striker from Argentina.

Castellanos won the 2021 MLS Golden Boot with 19 goals and added three more tallies during NYCFC's march to their first MLS Cup.

"Taty is a legend here at NYCFC," sporting director David Lee said. "... We all wish Taty the best and are excited to follow his journey in Italy."

Castellanos collected 50 goals and 20 assists in 109 MLS matches (91 starts) with New York City FC from 2018-22. He set a franchise record with four goals in a game against Real Salt Lake in 2022.

"I'd like to sincerely thank everyone at NYCFC and City Football Group for always looking after me so well and for making this move possible," Castellanos said. "It's like being part of a family. I'd also like to thank the fans who have always believed in me and supported me every single game.

"I will always be an NYCFC fan. The Club and the amazing people there have played such an important role in my career and my life. It has always been a dream of mine to play in Europe and in the Champions League and I couldn't be more excited."

Castellanos left New York in July 2022 on loan to the La Liga side Girona FC, where he had 14 goals and one assist in 37 matches. He scored four goals in a match against Real Madrid.