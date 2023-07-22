Mark Ogden explains why he thinks the attraction of the Saudi Pro League will only increase in years to come. (2:07)

Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed he received an offer to manage Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli but refused to reveal his answer amid concerns over his team's readiness for the new season.

The 46-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current contract at Craven Cottage and has so far stalled over an extension.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Al Ahli are reportedly willing to pay £40 million ($51.4m) over two seasons to take him to the Middle East but while Silva stressed he had previously shown his loyalty to Fulham, he stopped short of completely ruling out a move.

Speaking at a press conference in Philadelphia on Saturday ahead of Fulham's preseason friendly against Brentford, Silva said: "I'd not like to use a lot of words. I prefer to do it with actions and other stuff. The actions normally I do with my players, the staff and the people around me.

"About interest from the other clubs, about rumours about myself, it is not the first time. Last month, it happened the same. Official offers that I have received. During last season as well two or three times.

"I didn't speak never about that situation. I put actions on a daily basis. I have shown the commitment always to this football club, every single time since I signed. The commitment was clear and it will continue in this way."

Silva confirmed he had received an offer but when asked what his answer was, he replied "I will not talk about that situation here" three times before adding: "I don't come here to talk about offers and this situation. You ask me, I will not lie to you -- if I receive an offer, the club knows that but I will talk nothing more about it.

"I told before and I will repeat again. I don't need to say many words here, I have shown my commitment to this football club so many times, last June again. My commitment to the football club is top."

Marco Silva has enjoyed great success since taking over at Fulham in 2021. Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Silva admitted his frustration at Fulham's failure to bring in any new players despite seven players departing, including loan spells ending for Manor Solomon, Cédric Soares and Layvin Kurzawa.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has travelled with the squad to the United States but will continue to play no part after reportedly telling friends he will never play for the club again as he believes he has been priced out of a move away from the club after being valued at £52m ($66.9m).

"OK, let's talk about the situation of Mitrovic," said Silva. "It is not the ideal scenario, not because he received an offer. It is all the situation about himself.

"As you know, he is not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday, he is not working properly with his teammates and when I say it is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation.

"About the rumours or interest in our players, I think all of you know as well about João Palinha and some of the others that didn't come out, that is a normal situation. When it came out of my control as a manager, that is something that I would like to have a different scenario.

"I have spoken with Mitro already, he knows my opinion. I am here to give the best for my players, to protect them as I can. Sometimes you have individual decisions that it is for them to take.

"I understand your preoccupation about that situation. For me, I have much more things in my mind that Mitro, believe me, The situation is just more than one player. When we lost seven players from last season.

"The main ones are here and luckily they are still under me but when we lost such a big number of players and we have to prepare a PL season and you didn't sign at least one, at least to make the fans a little but more happy with the situation, this is the biggest situation for me."