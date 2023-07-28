Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot speaks about the objectives the Red Devils have for the upcoming season and why he extended his contract with the club. (1:20)

SAN DIEGO -- Diogo Dalot has said Manchester United players have a "responsibility" to bring back the biggest trophies to Old Trafford.

United have gone 10 years without winning the Premier League but have shown signs of progress under manager Erik ten Hag.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Dutchman won the Carabao Cup in his first season in charge but Dalot accepts that the club must begin challenging for the title.

"Being up there competing for the Premier League, that's where we want to aim," Dalot told ESPN.

"We have a lot of teams to compete against but we are Man United so we have to look at it, not as a motivation but as a responsibility to fulfil the objectives of this club.

"It brings us momentum, energy as well to look back on what we did last year. It has to bring us energy to build even more to raise the bar a little bit higher.

"I think we have the conditions to give a little bit more so we can even get better from what we did last year."

Diogo Dalot joined Manchester United from Porto in 2018. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Ten Hag has made changes to his squad ahead of the new season, bringing in midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Bruno Fernandes has also been appointed captain in place of Harry Maguire, and Dalot said he believes his Portugal teammate is the right man for the job.

"To be honest, knowing him as I know him, he's not going to change the behaviour that he had since he came here," the full-back said.

"When he arrived, he always tried to get this natural leadership that he has inside of him. He is always a player that you can rely on.

"It brings you even more confidence to have a teammate like him, who gives you everything for the team. And then obviously, the personality that has that capacity to be a leader and we are happy that he's one of the leaders of this team."

As well as Mount and Onana, Ten Hag is also hoping to sign a striker before the transfer deadline.

Whoever comes in -- likely to be Rasmus Hojlund -- will replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left under a cloud last season after giving an unauthorised interview to Piers Morgan where he criticised the club.

Dalot remains close friends with Ronaldo and has reflected on their time together at United.

"He helped me a lot outside of the pitch, whether it's the way he conducts himself every single day, I think the discipline that he has and he had through all this career brought me a lot," Dalot said.

"It was a joy for me to play with him and to be his teammate.

"He helped me a lot. I will keep some things to myself but the general [thing] is that his discipline is what impressed me the most.

"Because you can be consistent, but you can be consistent in a bad way, and he was disciplined and consistent in a good way. That's what I've learned the most from him."