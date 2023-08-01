Jurgen Klopp admits he's concerned about Saudi Pro League teams having almost three weeks longer to complete their transfers than European clubs. (0:35)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA to "find solutions" on closing the Saudi Arabia transfer window earlier.

The summer window for Europe's top five leagues closes on Sept. 1, but Saudi Pro League clubs can sign players until Sept. 20.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Saudi Arabia transfer tracker: Done deals, players linked

Liverpool have seen Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia, and Klopp said European clubs need more help.

When asked about the Saudi influence, Klopp told a news conference on Tuesday: "It is massive, in the moment.

LIVERPOOL FIRST PREM GAMES Aug. 13 Chelsea (A) Aug. 19 Bournemouth (H) Aug. 27 Newcastle (A) Sept. 3 Aston Villa (H) Sept. 16 Wolves (A) Sept. 24 West Ham (H)

"Pretty much the worst thing I think is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right -- I heard something like that -- then, at least in Europe, that's not helpful.

"UEFA or FIFA must find solutions for that. But in the end, at this moment, I don't know exactly what will happen."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently warned that Saudi Arabia has changed the market after the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Al Ahli.

Klopp also dismissed reports linking Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé with a move to Anfield this summer.

"We laugh about it," Klopp exclusively told Sky Germany. "I can say that I think he's a really good player, but the financial conditions don't suit us at all.

"I wouldn't like to ruin the story now... but as far as I know, there's nothing to it.

"It's possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me... that hasn't happened in the eight years that I've been here. That would be the first time."