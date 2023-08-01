Transfer Talk: Brentford keeper Raya on Arsenal's radar

Arsenal are mulling a move for Brentford keeper David Raya. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bees GK Raya on Arsenal's radar

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has agreed personal terms with Arsenal as the two clubs look to agree upon a valuation, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ramono reports Brentford are aware that Raya is eager on a move to the Emirates, with talks between the two London clubs expected to accelerate.

The Gunners are reported to be in the market to offer competition to starting keeper Aaron Ramsdale, with his understudy Matt Turner in talks with Nottingham Forest regarding a move.

Raya has been heavily linked with a move away from Brentford this summer, after the 27-year-old turned down several new contract offers from the Bees, suggesting that his time with the west London outfit is coming to an end. Brentford have already added Mark Flekken from SC Freiburg to their goalkeeping ranks, indicating that they could be prepared to part ways with Raya.

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have all been reported to hold an interest in the Spain international, however, Brentford's £40m valuation has seen the trio pull the plug on any potential move, leaving the door ajar for Arsenal to strike a deal.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Sociedad have approached Manchester United regarding a potential deal for midfielder Donny van de Beek, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old has seen his progress stall with the Red Devils, since his £40m move to the club from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer of 2020, which has left United content to part ways with Dutchman. Conditions of any deal will be decided by United, who could offload Van de Beek on an initial loan, with an option to make the move permanent.

- Bayern Munich's current package for Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is €95m with possible add-ons, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The report states that if a deal comes to fruition, the 30-year-old would sign a five-year deal with the Bavarian club, and would also become the highest-earner at the Bundesliga champions. Whilst there has not yet been an agreement between Bayern and Spurs, it is reported that both clubs are confident an agreement can be reached, with the German outfit prepared to improve upon their offer.

- Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is "desparate" to secure a move to Barcelona, however, the cash-strapped Catalan outfit are struggling to fund the deal, according to Sport. The 28-year-old is reported to be keen to depart the Etihad this summer, in the hunt for a new challenge, and the Portugal international has his heart set on a move to the Nou Camp, despite interest elsewhere. The report indicates that Barcelona are also eager to bring Silva to the club, however, due to their current financial situation, a move looks unlikely.

- Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been left in limbo over his move to Nottingham Forest as the Midlands outfit monitor his injury situation, according Football Insider. The report reveals that whilst the 26-year-old is still viewed as a priority target for Forest, who only have Wayne Hennessey and Ethan Horvath as their options between the sticks. Arsenal's Matt Turner, as mentioned above, is also an option -- which could further dampen the chances of Henderson making the switch.