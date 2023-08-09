Xavi on Dembele links with PSG: He had an offer we couldn't match (0:53)

Barcelona's Franck Kessie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, the LaLiga club announced on Wednesday.

Al-Ahli will pay €12.5 million ($13.72m) for the 26-year-old, who joined Barca on a free transfer from AC Milan in 2022.

However, the Ivory Coast midfielder struggled to secure a place in Xavi's starting lineup.

Al Ahli have appointed Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.

Franck Kessie started just seven LaLiga games for Barcelona last season. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Kessie became the fifth Europe-based player to join Al Ahli, who returned to the Pro league following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.