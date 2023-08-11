The San Jose Earthquakes have received an offer from Serie A side Bologna for United States attacker Cade Cowell, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Athletic was the first to report the offer.

Another league source added that the Quakes are evaluating all interest in Cowell, and that "nothing is done, nothing is dead." ESPN can confirm a report from The Athletic that last year the Quakes turned down an offer from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims. The Serie A transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

Cowell, 19, is in his fifth campaign with the Quakes, after signing a homegrown deal with San Jose in January of 2019. This season he has contributed three assists in 13 league matches and represented the U.S. at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he scored three goals as the U.S. reached the quarterfinal stage, losing to eventual champions Uruguay.

All told, at club level, he has scored 11 goals for San Jose in 102 league, cup and playoff appearances.

Cowell made his international debut for the U.S. in a January, 2021 friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina. He has gone on to make eight appearances, and earlier this year he took part in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, scoring in a 6-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago.