CARSON, Calif. -- Longtime Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp has joined the LA Galaxy for the rest of the Major League Soccer season.

The Galaxy announced the signing of the 37-year-old Sharp on Tuesday. The deal includes a club option for 2024.

Sharp is the top goal scorer in the history of the second-tier English Football League Championship, scoring 130 times in 399 appearances. After shorter stints with Sheffield United early in his career, he spent the past eight seasons with the Blades during their rise from third-tier League One to the Premier League.

United didn't re-sign Sharp after his contract expired this summer following a season in which he played largely as a reserve. He scored 129 goals over 12 total seasons with the Blades.

Billy Sharp became a club legend at Sheffield United after spending the past eight seasons with the Yorkshire club. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sharp has never played outside England in his 19-year professional career, but he is following the path of David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Ashley Cole and Steven Gerrard in moving to the five-time MLS champion Galaxy.

"Billy is an accomplished striker who brings experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree," said Greg Vanney, the Galaxy's head coach and sporting director. "We are pleased to add a player of Billy's caliber to the team for the stretch run of the season."

The Galaxy are in dire need of scoring talent after a season-ending knee injury for star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, but the club was prohibited from signing foreign players during the transfer window under transfer sanctions for past misdeeds. The Galaxy are permitted to sign free agents now, and Sharp was a rare proven center forward not under contract in August.

The Galaxy also added defender Maya Yoshida and midfielder Diego Fagundez during the summer as the club attempts to save its disappointing season.

Without Chicharito, LA sits 13th in the 14-team Western Conference at 5-10-7. The Galaxy have scored just 25 goals in 22 MLS matches.