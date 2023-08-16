Craig Burley and Steve Nicol both can't believe a penalty wasn't given to Wolves in the last minutes of their loss to Manchester United. (1:05)

Harry Maguire wants to stay at Manchester United this summer, sources have told ESPN.

A proposed move for Maguire to join West Ham in a £30 million ($38m) deal has collapsed, and as things stand, the England international intends to remain at Old Trafford this season.

United, according to sources, remain open to offers for the 30-year-old, but he has been told by manager Erik ten Hag that there is a place for him in the squad.

Sources have told ESPN that the club would've had to find a replacement for Maguire but believe it is too late to go into the market for a defender.

Maguire was named on the bench for the 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday but didn't come on. West Ham have been keen to sign Maguire but are now looking at other targets.

United accepted West Ham's bid of around £30m last week and, according to sources, were willing to pay up part of Maguire's contract to facilitate the move. Maguire has two years left on his deal at Old Trafford and would have had to accept a pay cut to move to the London Stadium.

Maguire, according to sources, believes he will get opportunities to play at United this season, despite slipping behind Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane in the pecking order.

Martinez was substituted at half-time against Wolves because of an ankle problem, but Ten Hag overlooked Maguire to bring on Victor Lindelöf instead.

Maguire started only eight Premier League games last season, and England boss Gareth Southgate has suggested he could lose his place in the national team squad if he is not playing regular football.

Maguire was stripped of the United captaincy by Ten Hag this summer in favour of Bruno Fernandes. The Dutchman also handed the armband to Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Tom Heaton during preseason fixtures on occasions when Maguire was also on the pitch.

Maguire joined United from Leicester City in 2019 in a £80m deal and remains the most expensive defender in world football.