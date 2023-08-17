Transfer Talk: Liverpool eye PSV's Bakayoko if Salah leaves

PSV Eindhoven Johan Bakayoko has Liverpool and PSG on his radar. NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSV's Bakayoko eyed by Liverpool

Liverpool are looking to sign PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Football Insider.

Bakayoko, 20, enjoyed a breakout season for PSV last year in which he scored nine goals and added six assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, as well as earning four international caps for Belgium. He has also attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah had been linked with Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad earlier this month for a move that would include a £60 million transfer fee. However, Salah's agent stated earlier this month that the player would remain at Anfield.

Liverpool's summer has seen them lose five midfielders and miss out on two others, with Moisés Caicedo and Romeo Lavia choosing Chelsea over the Reds.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side is on the verge of finalising a deal for VfB Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo, with the 30-year-old Japan midfielder traveling to Liverpool to complete his medical.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich aim to ease their goalkeeping difficulties by signing Daniel Peretz from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg. Bayern had been considering moves for former Manchester United keeper David de Gea and Manchester City's Stefan Ortega, though the latter are said to have little intention of negotiating. Peretz, 23, has been a standout player for the Israeli side, amassing 43 clean sheets in 100 appearances. Bayern have reached a verbal agreement with Peretz, and the deal -- expected to be for €2 million plus add ons -- looks to be in the final stages. The Isreali international will likely sign a contract lasting until 2027.

- West Ham United and Everton look set to battle it out for FC Porto winger Gonçalo Borges, according to Fabrizio Romano. Both clubs are keen for more attacking options, and the 22-year-old winger has impressed both for Porto B, and the first team when handed the opportunity, including in the Champions League. Borges is contracted until 2027 but is said to feature in boss Sergio Conceicao's plans. As a result, the Portuguese side would be looking to recoup £13m for the talented youngster.

- Newcastle United are inching closer to a deal for Chelsea defender Lewis Hall in a deal believed to be around £28m, according to the Sun. The 18-year-old left-back has recently signed a six-year deal that would take him to 2029, but the Blues are hopeful of recouping some of the £150m they've spent to sign Moisés Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Stamford Bridge. Hall is a boyhood Newcastle fan and is set to become the Toon's fourth signing of the summer. Eddie Howe expects to land Hall on an initial loan deal with an option to buy next year, and they see him as a perfect long-term investment.

- West Ham United are close to reaching a full agreement with Ajax Amsterdam for talented attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to Foot Mercato. The French outlet is reporting that Hammers representative Tim Steidten has been in Amsterdam for face-to-face talks to finalise a £35m deal for the 23-year-old star, who the Londoners see as a vital addition alongside the recent signings of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Álvarez. Next on West Ham's list is rumoured to be Rennes winger Jérémy Doku, while David Moyes is also in the market for reinforcements to his backline.

- Chelsea are hoping they can tempt Nottingham Forest into a swap deal involving 22-year-old forward Brennan Johnson, by offering them Trevoh Chalobah in return. That's according to the Sun, who believe Mauricio Pocchettino is looking for further attacking options before the transfer window closes. Chelsea had been all set to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace for £35m until the winger penned a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park on Thursday. Chelsea have now turned their attention to Johnson who could cost up to £50m. However, the Blues would try to reduce that fee by including 24-year-old Chalobah, though the defender appears keen to switch to a "higher-level club."