After a month's worth of some wild results and memorable matches, it all came down to this and Spain defeated England 1-0 to win the FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney.

Spain were the first to book a spot, defeating Sweden in the first semifinal, then England eliminated tournament co-hosts Australia, with each winning side now looking to win its first World Cup title.

On the night, Olga Carmona's first-half finished proved to be the difference. Mary Earps denied Jennifer Hermoso from the penalty spot to give England a chance at fighting back into the match, but the Lionesses just couldn't generate the scoring chances they needed. And so Spain take home their first-ever Women's World Cup crown, and deservedly so.

In case you're just waking up, here's all the action, instant analysis and live commentary.