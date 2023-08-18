Alessia Russo speaks about playing in a World Cup final and whether England are treating the game any differently. (1:05)

SYDNEY, Australia -- Sarina Wiegman has said she is committed to seeing out her contract with England which runs out in 2025.

Wiegman has guided England to the World Cup final where they'll face Spain on Sunday, and it caps a remarkable record of having managed a team to the last four major tournament finals.

In 2017, she won the Euros with the Netherlands and then took them to a World Cup final in 2019, where they lost to the United States. She then took charge of England in September 2021 and won the European Championship with them in July 2022.

With the USWNT looking for a new manager, there were reports they'd be keen to talk to Wiegman about the vacancy but she has reiterated her commitment to the England job.

"I have a contract until 2025," Wiegman told reporters. "I'm really enjoying my job and I have the impression that people still like me doing that job. I have no plans to leave."

When asked about the reports that USWNT are keen on her, Wiegman responded: "I'm staying out of that. I've heard it. I'm with England, I'm really happy with England and I have a contract until 2025."

Sarina Wiegman is looking to guide England to their first ever World Cup title on Sunday. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

This echoes the view of the English FA who said they would reject any approach for their manager.

"We've seen lots of rumours, and look, she is a special talent," Bullingham said. "We know that. From our side, she's obviously contracted through until 2025. We think she's doing a great job.

"We're obviously huge supporters of her and I think hopefully she feels the same way. So from our side, she's someone we'd like to have with us for a very long time."

When asked if they'd reject any approach for Wiegman, Bullingham said, "Yup, 100%."

He added: "It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy."

Wiegman said this viewpoint would not change even if England win on Sunday, completing a remarkable trophy double with the Lionesses.

"What I really love is to work with people and work with very ambitious, talented people," she said. "That gives me energy. When I see now, what's really nice, for example one is Katie Zelem.

"In April, I wanted to try out other things and I'd seen that and then she came back into the squad, she makes the World Cup squad. She plays a very good game against China. That gives me energy when I think 'she really went on it.' She played really well and she's so good in the team, on and off [the] pitch. I could give plenty of examples for that. That's what I enjoy so much.

"Of course, sometimes you have [to give] very disappointing messages too which take a lot of energy but that's part of the job too. But connecting people, trying to help players to support players and help them a little bit in their development, which helps them in life too. That's what I love about working with people. And yes I want to win and I want to be the best too but that gives me the energy."

Alessia Russo, who scored in the quarterfinal and semifinal wins, also hailed the work Wiegman's done with England.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is that she's a winner," Russo said. "She sets the standards so high in training and she leads with real class.

"It's great for us because it's so competitive and everyone is so focused on one goal but away from the pitch she lets us relax which is so important. She's honest and up front and as a player I respect that. It's nice to have an and honest conversations. She makes camp a really fun place to be."

And she also welcomed the return of Lauren James who is back in the fold after serving a two-match suspension for the red card she picked up against Nigeria.

"Yeah I think everyone in this room knows how impressive she's been in this tournament," Russo said.

"I've known her since I was 12 at Chelsea. She's a special, talented player. Tooney has stepped up as well so we have so many players who can come on and do a job but to have a player as special as LJ back in the squad for the final is great."