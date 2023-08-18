Mark Ogden discusses why he thinks England boss Sarina Wiegman could be tempted to take over as manager of the USWNT. (1:40)

The U.S. women's national team's leadership shakeup will continue with general manager Kate Markgraf set to leave her role at the end of this month, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Equalizer was the first to report the news.

Sources confirmed that Markgraf's contract expires at the end of August, and her decision to not return was made prior to the Women's World Cup.

The news that Markgraf, 46, won't return comes a day after manager Vlatko Andonovski resigned.

The Americans were eliminated in the round of 16 by Sweden via a penalty shootout, though conversations continued with the U.S. Soccer Federation about Markgraf possibly staying. The World Cup exit was the earliest in U.S. team history and appeared to seal her decision.

Markgraf was the first person U.S. Soccer appointed to the position of general manager of the team in 2019, and her first decision was the hiring of Andonovski. That was followed by two substandard performances in major tournaments, starting with a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kate Markgraf enjoyed huge success as a player before becoming the first general manager of the USWNT. John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

In an interview with ESPN prior to the World Cup, Markgraf said that, while she didn't explicitly tell Andonovski which players to take to the tournament, she had a part in shaping the roster. Andonovski confirmed that was the case.

"We have to make so many tough decisions in different times, whether it's on the field or off the field," Andonovski said prior to the tournament. "But the questions that [Markgraf] is posing is in such a professional and respectful way, help us think deeper, help us think different, outside of the box, and in a way prepare ourself for even more stressful moments and be ready for it."

It is unclear if the GM position will continue going forward.

In announcing Andonovski's resignation, the federation reiterated that sporting director Matt Crocker had already started an in-depth analysis of the women's national team program and would develop a long-term strategy "to ensure U.S. Soccer can continue its success on the women's side of the game. The comprehensive approach will establish the operational roadmap that will guide the women's program forward."

Markgraf was a decorated player for the U.S. team, making 201 appearances and being part of the 1999 side that won the Women's World Cup as well as gold medal-winning squads at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

Following her playing career, she earned master's degrees in kinesiology and educational psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She also worked as a broadcaster for ESPN.