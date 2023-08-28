FC Cincinnati seems like a shoo-in to win the Supporters' Shield, but its Ohio rivals Columbus Crew SC look like the form team right now. Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The fight for the Supporters' Shield may not be much of a fight after all. Why? Because FC Cincinnati looks like a near-lock to win its first MLS trophy, and it will be an entirely deserved piece of silverware. While all the other top contenders started slowly (Philadelphia Union), stumbled in the middle of summer (LAFC), just didn't have that extra bit of juice (St. Louis) or ran into late-season turmoil (New England), the Garys have been terrific from the first kick all the way up to now.

With a 10-point lead and only nine matches to go, it's near impossible to see anyone catching Cincy -- certainly not when it has four matches left at home, where it has dropped a grand total of two points all season. The Shield looks set to spend the next year sitting at TQL Stadium.

MLS Cup, though? That's a far different story.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

While Cincy will be rewarded for being good for eight months, MLS Cup is all about being excellent (and maybe a little lucky) over just a few weeks. And right now, there are a lot of teams playing marvelous soccer. So who's playing the best?

Previous ranking: 1

The Crew eased past lowly Toronto, but more importantly, Diego Rossi looked very good and got himself a goal. Columbus is betting that Rossi can replace Lucas Zelarayan well enough to keep their MLS Cup hopes alive, and the early returns suggest he can do just that.

Previous ranking: 2

When you're a very good team playing at home against a bad team, "routine" is maybe the best compliment that can be paid to you. Cincy made its 3-0 win over NYCFC look routine.

Previous ranking: 4

The Union fans were singing "our house, in the middle of D.C." and it's hard to argue they're wrong after another win down I-95. They've now beaten D.C. by a combined score of 9-1 in their last two trips south, outscoring them 25-9 in the capital since 2017.

Previous ranking: 3

Nashville was terrible in Atlanta. There's no way around it. The 4-0 scoreline was very representative of the play on the pitch, but this team has played too well this season to get caught up in what was a very bad, no good, awful day.

Previous ranking: 5

City nearly walked out of Orlando with a draw, but VAR decided otherwise, which is maybe the most aggravating way to lose a match. However, its four-point cushion atop the West should help ease the pain.

Previous ranking: 6

Going from LA midweek to Charlotte on the weekend is some unkind scheduling, and it's no wonder the Black and Gold rolled over Colorado at home before struggling in the Crown City, but the loss was harsh. LAFC probably deserved at least a draw.

Previous ranking: 8

The Five Stripes look like they're going to keep Thiago Almada and Miles Robinson to go along with a slew of new signings, all of whom have hit the ground running. Atlanta looks like it's going to be very, very good down the stretch. Just ask a very good Nashville team, which got torn apart at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 4-0.

Previous ranking: 10

Inter started with Lionel Messi on the bench against the Red Bulls and by the time he came on, they had themselves a lead. He added to that lead, of course, but showing they could play without him, even away, and hold their own is nothing to scoff at.

play 1:04 Messi scores after splitting the defense with a pass you have to see Lionel Messi taps in the goal to give Inter Miami a 2-0 lead in his MLS debut.

Previous ranking: 7

Nobody has won in Montréal this season, meaning there's no shame in the Revs losing up north, but the departure of Djordje Petrović to Chelsea and the question of whether Bruce Arena will return is not the most inspiring combination.

Previous ranking: 11

The Lions keep on coming, with Facundo Torres leading the way. They put St. Louis away and, while it was at home, the games at Exploria Stadium are where they've struggled relative to the other top teams' home marks. This was a big step forward in Orlando, and their visit to Cincinnati next weekend is going to be must-watch TV.

Previous ranking: 9

The Sounders got out of Minnesota with a point, which is pretty good, but the attack struggled to create chances again and they could have easily lost. If they can't figure out how to generate more going forward, their postseason won't last very long.

Previous ranking: 12

The Caps control their Cascadia Cup destiny after beating the Timbers in Portland. All they have to do is beat Seattle and they'll be kings of the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 2016.

Previous ranking: 13

Will the loss of Pablo Ruiz be the end of RSL? Their loss to Houston means they've now lost all three matches they've played since he got hurt, across three competitions, and by a combined score of 10-1.

Previous ranking: 15

The Loons benefitted from an own goal in their draw with Seattle, but they deserved to score at least one of their own and take home all three points.

Previous ranking: 14

Coming off a 20-day break and beating your rival Austin? Yeah, that'll do. The question now is whether Jesús Ferreira really did miss the match through illness or whether he is on his way to Europe.