Mexico international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano has been given the green light by Napoli to undergo a medical with PSV Eindhoven for an expected transfer, sources told ESPN Netherlands.

Dutch outlet Het Eindhovens Dagblad was the first to report the news, adding that a return to PSV for the 28-year-old winger could be announced as early as Tuesday. According to ESPN Italy's Dani Martinez, Napoli will receive €13 million, plus 15% of any future move.

Lozano's contract with Napoli was initially set to expire in 2024, but the Serie A champions sought a renewal a renewal with a decrease in salary, which led to the Mexican turning down the offer and Napoli looking for a transfer before the end of his contract.

Earlier in the summer, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said: "I don't think [Hirving] Lozano is a stupid man and when the time comes to meet his new coach and join the team camp, he'll understand that it's probably best to extend his contract or that it's also better to try elsewhere."

Lozano was reportedly linked with interest from clubs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and MLS.

During his previous stint with PSV from 2017-19, the winger scored 40 goals in 79 games, while also helping them win the 2017-18 Eredivisie title. In 2019, he was transferred to Napoli for more than $45 million.

Elsewhere in Europe, fellow Mexican international Jorge Sánchez was announced on Tuesday as a new addition for Porto. The 25-year-old fullback will play the 2023-24 Liga Portugal season on loan from Ajax.